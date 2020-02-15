TROY – After holding on to secure the doubles point, Troy won five of the six singles matches to grab a 6-1 home win over the University of North Alabama women’s tennis team Friday at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.
Troy took the early lead with a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. Kalais Going and Nicole Riley teamed up for a 6-4 win at the No. 3 spot to tie it before the Trojans won at the top spot.
Straight sets singles wins at No. 6, No. 2 and No. 3 clinched the match for the home team. Troy added to its lead with another victory at No. 4 before Matea Mihaljevic outlasted UNA’s Sydney Flesch 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 at the No. 1 spot.
In the final match, North Alabama’s Megan Humphreys defeated Tijana Svitlica 7-5, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
--
Troy 6, UNA men 1
Troy improved to 5-3 with a 6-1 victory UNA, keeping the Lions winless in eight matches.
Troy posted wins at the top two doubles spots to take an early 1-0 lead. The Trojans then got straight-set wins in five singles matches to wrap up the scoring.
Yannick Pfleiderer provided the lone point for UNA with a 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 win at No. 4 singles.
