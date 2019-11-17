FLORENCE — North Florida rallied from a 2-1 deficit to post a 3-2 victory over North Alabama Sunday afternoon in college volleyball.
North Florida advances to the ASUN tournaent with the 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 28-26, 15-8 victory. The loss ended the season for UNA (4-25).
North Alabama equaled its season-high total of 13.5 blocks, but struggled to find offense. The Lions hit .081 and had only one player reach double figures in kills.
In the fifth set, North Florida never trailed, racing out to a 6-1 lead before holding on for the 15-8 victory.
Six different UNA players recorded at least two block assists on the day. Claire Bullington and Maggie Sullivan led with seven each. Anna Katherine Griggs added five blocks to go along with her team-high 11 kills.
Mariana Trujillo recorded 20 assists while Breylee Linder added 14 assists and 12 digs. Mackenzie Sullivan turned in a match-high 28 digs. Bullington and Elizabeth Ford added 15 digs each.
