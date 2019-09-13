CLEVELAND, Tenn. — After rallying from a big deficit to win the opening set, North Alabama volleyball rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Manhattan College Friday to open play at the Chattanooga Classic.
The Lions (2-5) trailed 18-11 and 24-20 in the opening set and later faced a 24-20 deficit before scoring six straight points to secure the win. The Lions got a back row kill from Alyssa Dutton to tie the game at 24-24.
Another kill by Maggie Sullivan gave North Alabama the lead and Dutton ended it with her eighth kill.
In the second set, UNA trailed 14-10 before taking control. A kill by Anna Katherine Griggs gave the Lions their first lead at 16-15 and the Lions never trailed again.
UNA never trailed in the third set.
Dutton reached double figures for the third time this year with a match-high 13 kills. Griggs and Morgan Madasz each finished with eight kills on the day. Breylee Linder added 29 assists.
UNA will play Tennessee Tech at 9 a.m. today before wrapping up play with a 6 p.m. match vs. Chattanooga.
