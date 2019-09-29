NEWARK, N.J. — North Alabama's volleyball team recorded its first ASUN win Sunday with a 3-1 victory at NJIT.
The 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 victory gives the Lions a 3-12 record on the year and evens the team’s conference mark at 1-1.
Blocking proved to be a big factor as the Lions recorded a season-high 13.5 blocks. Anna Katherine Griggs had a season-high eight blocks while Claire Bullington reached double figures for the first time in her career with 10 kills for UNA.
In the third set, the Lions led 23-18 before three straight points by the home team cut the lead to 23-21 and prompted a UNA timeout. NJIT had another attack error before a kill by Morgan Madasz closed out the set. In the final set, UNA led 20-17 and 23-19 before holding on for the win.
Mariana Trujillo recorded 22 assists while Breylee Linder turned in 19 assists for the Lions.
Defensively, Mackenzie Sullivan led all players with 23 digs. Trujillo and Alyssa Dutton had 10 digs each.
UNA returns home for its next three ASUN matches, beginning Friday against Liberty. Match time is 6 p.m. at Flowers Hall.
