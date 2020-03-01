North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber says she prays before every game, but never for a win. Saturday, however, was different.
Tiber, fresh off being doused with water from her players, walked out of the locker room with answered prayers, as the Lions beat Florida Gulf Coast 61-55, snapping the Eagles 42-game ASUN conference winning streak.
UNA (19-5, 10-5) had the big performances offensively — Emma Wallen with 22 points, her sister Ivy with 14, but defense carried the Lions down the stretch. The Lions held the Eagles to just 19 percent shooting in the second half.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Tiber said on if the Lions played their most complete game of the season. “We played our tails off for 40 straight minutes (and) we just finished it. We finished the game.”
Olivia Noah started at forward and senior Brittany Panetti came off the bench. Noah was effective early, leading the Lions with seven points in the first quarter.
Panetti, on the other hand, made her presence known on the defensive end. FGCU’s Tytonia Adderly was massive on the boards, finishing with 18. But she didn't do much in the way of scoring, only with six points.
Then, there was the task of slowing down Keri Jewett-Giles. With Ansley Eubank as the primary assignment to guard her, she finished with 19 points, but was held to just 2 for 12 from the field in the second half.
“Ansley and Brittany were phenomenal on the defense end of the court for us,” Tiber said.
The Lions led 34-31 at the half, after holding a 10-point lead in the second quarter. After a back-and-forth third period, the Lions held the Eagles scoreless for just under seven minutes in the fourth.
Leading by three with 1:08 remaining in the game, Ivy Wallen hit a 3-pointer to give the Lions a six-point lead and effectively ice the game.
“I really felt like at that time, there was a chance that we could do it,” Tiber said.
With Adderly’s presence in the paint, the Eagles held a plus-5 rebounding advantage at the half. The Lions, however, battled back to gain the edge, 43-41. Eubank led with 13 boards to go along with eight points, while Panetti grabbed nine rebounds.
What impressed Tiber most wasn’t necessarily the defense, the big shots down the stretch or the hustle plays defensively by Wallen and her teammates.
Rather, the overall team effort and unselfishness she saw in her team made the difference.
“We just acted like a very mature basketball team,” Tiber said. “Nobody at one point was worried about themselves … they just really wanted this game.”
As for Emma Wallen, Tiber was reminded of her 24-point performance in a loss to Stetson on Feb. 17. Against the Eagles, however, Tiber tried to give the senior guard some rest at various moments, but she just kept going.
“She was fiery for 40 minutes,” Tiber said. “Just cranked it up another level .. to be able to do that, just emotionally and physically to play at that level as long as she did.”
After the game, Tiber said she made an exception in her pre-game routine because of her belief in the team.
A standard in the ASUN, FGCU previously only lost twice at home as a member of the conference. Tiber spoke all season about the capability of the Lions to win these types of games, so the win was validating.
“I felt like our kids were deserving of it. I knew we could do it,” Tiber said. “I’m just super proud of them.”
The Lions return to Flowers Hall to host NJIT for senior night Monday, but the staff and players know there’s more in store ahead.
“We still have a lot of fight left in this team, and a lot of season left to play,” Tiber said. “We’re going to ride these seniors and enjoy them as much as we can.”
