North Alabama freshman forward Olivia Noah got in a shooters’ mindset in the second half of the Lions’ 76-65 win over Jacksonville.
Noah led UNA (11-3, 2-0) with a career-high 26 points along with eight 3-pointers, a key part of a bench group that outscored the Dolphins’ 46-10. She scored 10 of those points in the final 4:30 of the game — with back-to-back 3-pointers — which effectively put the game away.
“You just kind of get in this mindset where its like, I don't think I'm going to miss, just let it fly,” Noah said. “I have a supportive team and coach that says just keep shooting.”
The Lions needed contributions like Noah’s and the 17 points from freshman guard Jaida Bond due to some early foul trouble from Kenysha Coulson and Brittany Panetti, who each finished with three fouls.
Jacksonville (806, 1-0) came out playing physical, especially on the offensive end. Destiny Marshall, who finished with 25 points led a Dolphins team that attacked the paint and kept it close in the early going, trailing by only four at the half.
But the Lions, on top of the quality minutes from the bench, utilized their quickness in playing their typical up-tempo offense to gain an edge.
“We got in the gym and really focused on our offense and I think it showed tonight,” senior guard Ivy Wallen said.
The top performances weren’t limited to bench players. Wallen finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists, narrowly missing what could’ve been a triple-double.
The Lions led by only four at the half in large part due to turnovers, which UNA finished with 19. But head coach Missy Tiber admitted there weren’t adjustments at the half, rather reminders to focus on tendencies defensively and play freely and confidently and the shots will come.
The shots did come, as Noah made six of her eight 3-pointers in the second half.
“This was the player I thought she was capable of being,” Tiber said. “Just a big-time player, playing in and out for us. She looked like a stud.”
On the court, Noah made for a difficult match up for Jacksonville because of ability to spot up from the outside. Typically, Tiber said, post players aren’t using to playing perimeter defense, leaving room for open opportunities.
Not to mention, Bond also took advantage of open opportunities as well. She finished 6 for 7 from the field, knocking down three 3-pointers. UNA shot 33 percent from the field as a whole.
“I think that’s the hardest thing for a team to stop,” Noah said when UNA's bench performs well. “When you have 10 girls that are strong vs. five, it makes it a lot harder.”
The Lions out rebounded Jacksonville 45-36. Senior Ansley Eubank played a part there with nine rebounds to go along with six points.
“I felt like if we just kept working, we would wear them down defensively and they would make mistakes and they did,” Tiber said.
The Lions travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to face Lipscomb for their first road game in the ASUN.
Tiber, however, isn't worried about her team on the road.
“The last two years, we played better on the road, we’ve been more relaxed and just more focused. We will be ready to play,” Tiber said.
