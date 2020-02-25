North Alabama was coming off two straight road losses, but felt like itself with just five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Lions were leading, but had yet to pull away. A 16-0 run in the last five minutes of the period saw nearly all baskets coming by way of a fast break, allowed UNA to push out to a comfortable lead to close the game and beat Kennesaw State 71-54.
It was a host of players — four of which scored in double figures — that were key during the stretch. However, solid performances by Jaylin Austin off the bench, Ivy Wallen (13 points, six assists) from the point guard spot and Kenysha Coulson (14 points) on both ends of the floor were crucial for the Lions as they improved to 18-8 (9-5 ASUN), clinching home court in the first round of the ASUN Tournament.
“(They were) just really aggressive, locking in on the scouting report and what we needed to do,” UNA head coach Missy Tiber said. “What it looked like in the third quarter, that was our intensity level in practice. I knew it was coming, we just had to go.”
UNA started the game turning the ball over— finishing with 15 at the half — exchanging early leads with the Owls before going up 34-25 at the half.
The second half, however, got off to a big start with both Emma and Ivy Wallen leading the way. The two sisters scored the first six points to start the third quarter which served as a bit of representation of what was to come.
Ivy Wallen, like the rest of the UNA team, was disappointed in how the last two games went, with both coming by way of blown leads in the second half.
To Wallen, the third-quarter run resembled what the Lions were capable of, to an extent.
“That’s just us… (but) I think we just amped it up just a little bit,” Wallen said.
The Lions were playing with confidence, made evident by the play that gave UNA a 20-point lead with 1:27 remaining in the period.
Jaida Bond got a steal and passed to Wallen, who drove to the basket and threw a nifty behind-the-back pass to Bond for a layup.
“I always give it back to them if they got the steal, and I just threw it and hoped that she got there,” Wallen said. “We practice that kind of stuff. I trust (her) and she handled it like she was supposed to.”
Austin’s presence was made during the run, as well as the rest of the game. She finished with four points, six rebounds and two points and was key in limiting Kennesaw State’s top post player, Alexis Poole.
Poole still finished with 24 points and six rebounds, but only six of her points came in the third quarter. Tiber was impressed with how she was able to be physical in the post.
“She deserves it. She works hard,” said Coulson, who is roommates with Austin. “She’s one of the strongest on our team and she gave us what we needed.”
Olivia Noah had another good game off the bench, scoring 11 points with two 3-pointers. Jaida Bond also finished with 12 points off the bench, while Emma Wallen had nine, with seven of it coming in the second half.
UNA was able to force the Owls into 21 turnovers, which UNA turned into 19 points in its typical up-tempo style of play.
“It allowed us to get into our game and what we wanted to do,” Tiber said of the turnovers. “(And) everybody was just locked in.”
With just two games left in the season, the Lions are back to where they were a season ago, hosting a first-round game. Tiber isn’t caught up with where the Lions stand in seeding, but is taking the next-game approach.
It just so happens the next game for the Lions is a big one, as UNA travels to play No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 29.
