It didn’t take North Alabama much time to capitalize off a good shooting performance from last game, as head coach Missy Tiber said afterward, the Lions “got their groove back.”
UNA (17-6, 8-3) beat Lipscomb 91-58 on Monday in a game where the Lions shot 57 percent and five players scored in double figures, led by a season-high 26 points from forward Brittany Panetti.
“Tonight we found the fun again,” Panetti said. “It’s been a little rough and a little patchy the last few weeks. (But) tonight, everyone was smiling and everyone was happy for each other. You couldn’t do (anything) wrong.”
The Lions opened the game on a 14-3 run and went into halftime with a 45-31 lead. The lead was never in question, too, due in large part to the hot shooting from the perimeter, as the Lions were 46 percent from the 3-point line, hitting 13 treys.
Panetti got going early, scoring eight points within the first five minutes. Tiber said the plan was to attack the Bisons on the inside as Lipscomb primarily played with mostly guards.
As the ball was constantly fed into the post, the extra attention on Panetti left open looks from the perimeter. Kenysha Coulson, who hit five 3-pointers in the win over Liberty on Saturday, hit four more on Monday to finish with 11 points.
Jaida Bond (15 points) came off the bench and hit five threes. Ivy Wallen continued her impressive run this season with 11 points and 17 assists.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Tiber said. “Our defense in the second quarter wasn’t quite as good as it needed to be, but the rest of the time, we played exceptionally.”
Amidst an impressive night offensively for the Lions was the play of Emma Wallen.
Wallen started off the season much like she has most of her career, hitting big shots from the perimeter and gathering steals to lead to fast-break points. A stretch during non-conference play saw her score 12 or more points in six consecutive games.
But as of late, her shot hadn’t been there. She had yet to score in double digits in the last nine games. On Monday, however, she, like the Lions overall, found her shot again, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 16 points.
“I feel like my old self,” Wallen said after the game. “I never lost it, everyone else just kind of stepped up. I just had to learn to adjust my shot.”
In the fourth quarter, UNA was up big and Lipscomb was rather aggressive defensively, which aggravated Wallen. The senior, who was already playing well defensively and picked up a pair of steals, responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, running down the court with a fist pump after the second went in.
“When she gets mad, she’s a really good player,” Tiber said. “(And) when she starts making plays defensively, it sparks our offense.”
Panetti said she hadn’t seen the amount of joy from her team in a game since the Lions beat Virginia-Lynchburg 128-26 to open the season.
Tiber said “there’s no better time” to play as well as the Lions did the last two games, as UNA heads to Florida next for back-to-back road games with Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast.
And a regained confidence has the Lions feeling good about where they stand.
“If we can continue this little steamrolling thing we’re doing, it could be dangerous for everyone else,” Panetti said.
