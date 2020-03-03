North Alabama honored its five seniors Monday in a big way, thumping NJIT 90-45 in a game filled with milestones and ending with emotional moments.
A pair of seniors shined as Brittany Panetti scored a season-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds and Emma Wallen finished with 19, passing Amber Deline for second place on UNA’s all-time career scoring list, behind her sister Ivy.
Moreover, it was a continuation of momentum following Saturday’s 61-55 over ASUN-leading Florida Gulf Coast. The Lions jumped out to an early 12-point lead in the first quarter en-route to their third 40-plus point victory this season.
“I just feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now,” Tiber said. “They’re just focused.”
The Lions locked up the No. 2 seed in the ASUN tournament and will host the No. 7 seed - either Stetson or Kennesaw State - at 1 p.m. Saturday at Flowers Hall.
Tiber said the pregame speech was given by associate head coach Adrianne Harlow. The consensus was to use the game as a celebration of the seniors and to go out and “do it the right way.”
“And we pretty much did from the start,” Tiber said.
The idea of Emma and Ivy Wallen being one and two on the career scoring list crossed the mind of Emma after the game, but not for personal reasons.
Rather, it was a chance to appreciate being a part of a successful program, noting that the two sisters were honored to pass Deline, having been good friends with her over the years.
“I think out of all the awards, minus high school and all the accomplishments there, this is probably one of my favorites,” Emma Wallen said. “For us to be at the top, it means a lot. I hope it gets broken. That’s cool for anyone to get.”
Tiber said she knew while recruiting the Wallens that the two would be great players to help change the program. Once Panetti, Eubank and Coulson joined, she built a solid core that broke records together.
“They’re just special," Tiber said of her five senior starters. "They’re just special people. They've done special things together."
Panetti, who holds UNA’s career record for blocks with 109, was emotional after her performance.
It was important to her to have a good game on senior night, but more so because it was in front of her parents who, being from Katy, Texas, can’t travel often to see her play.
“To have them see that, it means a lot to me,” Panetti said. “(And) going into conference play, it's a refresher.”
Panetti said the team wanted to keep the same mentality it had playing FGCU this past Saturday.
Tiber explained the win also gives UNA a better chance to compete in the WNIT.
Hosting a first-round game in the ASUN tournament a year ago in the Lions’ first season in NCAA Division I was what Emma Wallen called a “statement.”
Now, Wallen explained, the Lions have their late-season spark and are now in tournament mode.
“I think we’ve made our statement (already), we’re here to play, and we’re not backing down,” Wallen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.