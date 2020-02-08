When: Today, 1 p.m.,
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV/Radio: SEC+, FM-97.1
--
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.8 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 11.3 ppg)
Liberty: G Ashtyn Baker (5-6, Sr., 10 ppg); G Asia Todd (5-9, Fr., 6.9 ppg); C Keyen Green (R-Jr., 14 ppg, 7.8 rpg); F Emily Lytle (R-Jr., 9.9 ppg, 4.5 ppg)
--
GAME NOTES: Fourth meeting between the two schools. … UNA is 1-2 all-time against Liberty after defeating the Flames 76-71 in overtime in Lynchburg, Virginia, earlier this season. … Today’s game is the annual pink game at Flowers Hall, in support of breast cancer awareness. … UNA is coming off of a 57-55 win over NJIT over the road that snapped a two-game losing streak. … Liberty beat Kennesaw State 76-66 on Feb. 3, also snapping a two-game losing streak. … Missy Tiber earned her 300th career win after the Lions defeated NJIT. … Ivy Wallen became UNA’s all-time leading scorer in a loss to Jacksonville on Feb. 1. She currently has 1,647 points in her career. … Ansley Eubank scored 13 points in the win over NJIT to put her at 605 career points, among the top 40 scorers in UNA program history. … Kenysha Coulson currently has 571 career points and is approaching joining the 600-point club in her career with the Lions. … The Flames are led by head coach Carey Green, who in his 21st year with the program. Green is 20th winning coach among current NCAA Division-1 head coaches. … Liberty’s Keyen Green leads the team with 14 points per game, but average 17.1 ppg in ASUN play. … Green had 16 points in the first game with UNA and hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. … Next up, UNA returns to Flowers Hall for a game against Lipscomb.
- Michael Hebert
