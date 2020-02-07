Every basketball team typically has a “glue” player who impacts the game in ways many fans often don’t see. For North Alabama, it’s Ansley Eubank.
One of the five senior starters, Eubank doesn’t always score the most points. However, she guards the opposing team’s best player. She fights for tough rebounds, leading the team at 6.2 per game. When she’s not on the floor, many around the program can tell.
“When someone asks ‘How do you play?’ the first word is not ‘score’, at all,” Eubank said. “I would much rather be out there making sure my team is winning because I’m playing good defense other than me scoring. I know that’s always my role and that’s what I’m best at.”
Growing up in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Eubank always took the same approach to basketball.
A competitive edge shaped her game from a young age, doing everything she could to see the court among the likes of many now-Division-I teammates from AAU travel ball to her days at Oakland High School.
It’s part of what led her to UNA — and what’s kept her as a key member of a Lions team seeking their first-ever ASUN conference tournament championship.
“She’s part of the core group that’s helped build this program,” coach Missy Tiber said. “She’s our anchor to this team. She’s our glue player on defense. That takes somebody with a tough mentality, willing to work hard, get in scrums. She’s all that.”
--
‘You’ve got to learn how to be scrappy’
Eubank wasn’t the biggest player when she first started playing.
Her career got started as early as kindergarten, primarily following her older sister Emily.
Truth to be told, however, basketball was a huge part of the entire Eubank family. Her mom, Suzanne, played in high school. Her grandparents played and her dad, Dwayne, was a high school referee for 28 years, working multiple Tennessee state championships.
So naturally, when Emily began playing, Ansley, who is two years younger, played, too. It was a moment during one of Emily’s practices when Suzanne first saw the competitive side of her daughter that’s carried with her throughout her career.
When eight-year-old Ansley went to her sister’s AAU practice, the team let her practice with them. If she got her hands on the ball playing defense in a scrimmage, she wasn’t letting go.
“You could spin around in circles, she was just not going to let go,” Suzanne said.
The theme continued as she began to compete on the AAU circuit. With Team Pride out of Murfreesboro, Eubank won three national championships, with the first being in 2007. From there, she joined the Nike EYBL circuit.
With the AAU team carrying with it the same core players over the years, Eubank regularly played with and against players who went on to successful collegiate careers.
The list of her former teammates sounds much like an NCAA all-star squad. Whether it was Crystal Dangerfield (UConn), Shelby Gibson (Alabama), Erin Boley (Oregon) or Jazz Bond (North Florida), Eubank always played with talented players.
“All these girls were good and super athletic,” Suzanne said. “When you’re the smallest, you’ve got to learn how to be scrappy. That was where she got it from.”
As Ansley made her way to Oakland, the competition grew, but so did she. Before long, she was bigger than her sister, Emily admits.
Under former Oakland coach Jennifer Grandstaff, Ansley helped the Patriots in 2015 to a state-runner up spot and scored over 1,000 points in her career.
“She is probably one of most competitive kids I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach,” Grandstaff said. “She sacrifices so much of herself just to benefit her team. She’s just hard-nosed, gritty, just a true competitor of the game.”
--
Family ties
Ansley’s road to UNA shaped not only her career, but helped her realize the importance of family.
She signed with Northern Kentucky out of high school, but was granted her release when coach Dawn Plitzuweit left for South Dakota.
At the same time, Emily had just transferred to UT Martin after spending a year at Lipscomb. Ansley decided to join her sister.
“I didn’t go there at first because I didn’t want to follow her,” Ansley said. “But something was telling me to go there.”
In the one year at Martin, the two’s relationship grew stronger. Emily admits the two didn’t talk much when they were apart, but over time, they understood the importance of leaning on each other.
“Our relationship grew stronger because of basketball,” Ansley said.
Dwayne Eubank said the two were always close, but like many siblings do, they fuss and fought when they were younger. To him, their bond is just another testament to how close the family is.
“I think they would be pretty good friends even if they weren’t sisters,” Dwayne Eubank said. “They’ve learned many life lessons through basketball. You hold on to the good ones.”
Ansley says Emily is her role model. For Emily, hearing that meant a lot.
“We’ve both worked really hard,” Emily said. “I know she looks up to me, but I look up to her, just as much.”
Every UNA home game, the Eubank family sits in the same spot, in the right corner of the gym.
It’s not just Dwayne and Suzanne, however. Ansley’s grandparents as well as Emily also make the trip.
“All of that plays into who Ansley is,” Emily said. “That’s why she cares so much about her teammates, because she’s been shown so much love from her family.”
--
‘I know I’m doing it right’
Ansley remembers the moment she first realized UNA could be the place for her.
She was in math class at UT Martin contemplating a transfer when one of her friends, Ethan Brown, a native of Florence, brought up the fact that UNA was transitioning to NCAA-Division I and it could be a good landing spot.
Ansley didn’t hesitate. She asked her coach to send game tape to Tiber, who gave her a call. Suzanne remembers Ansley being pretty adamant about taking a visit.
UNA was getting ready to go on spring break, Suzanne remembers. Ansley wanted to get the visit in before school closed.
“I think Ansley had it picked out in her head before she even went there for the visit,” Suzanne said.
Ansley remembers the conversation with Tiber clearly. What stuck out most was that she was honest. UNA only won five games the year before and there wasn’t any sweet-talking. She felt needed, so the decision was easy.
“I knew that I wanted to come play for her,” Ansley said.
Tiber remembers it happening quickly. Her first impressions were that she came from a good family and might be a good fit. But as she’s been a part of the program, those expectations came true – and were exceeded in some ways.
“She’s turned out to be all that, a good person, fun teammate, fun to be around. (But) she busts her rear end,” Tiber said. “She’s probably the hardest working kid on my team.”
The first person Ansley became friends with on the team was Kenysha Coulson, who transferred in at the same time.
The relationship didn’t start off close, but, like Tiber, Coulson admired her work ethic.
“We really clicked on the court,” Coulson said. “Every single day, she comes in here and goes hard.”
Off the court, the two spent a lot of time together, especially last semester when they shared five classes. They practically spent every day with each other.
Now, with the two both in their senior years, Ansley wishes they came in as freshman knowing what they have now.
The ‘Aha’ moment for Ansley at UNA came last season when the Lions beat Vanderbilt in the first game of the season — knowing then the team had something special.
Eubank echoed the sentiments of her coach in saying each of the five senior starters bring something different, but all together, “we’re a show.”
Dwayne shared that he’s seen Ansley score. She’s capable of it. But she’s just as happy to help her team in other ways.
Much like how it was at a young age, her competitive nature shows on the court with the Lions. In a 68-57 win over Stetson on Jan. 20, Ansley played a big factor in shutting down the Hatters' top scorer, Day'Neshia Banks.
Banks, who averages 15.1 points per game, only had eight.
When Ansley hears her coach call her the anchor, her teammate Coulson saying she holds the team down and does what they need, and when people notice when she’s not out there, it means everything.
“I get that affirmation, saying ‘she’s our glue, she’s our heart, she’s our engine,’” Ansley said. “Then I know I’m doing it right.”
