ATLANTA, Ga. – Two North Alabama women’s basketball team received ASUN Conference postseason awards on Friday.
Ivy Wallen was named first-team all-conference for the second straight season while Olivia Noah was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year.
Wallen finished the regular season fourth in the league in scoring at 15.3 points per game. She also leads the ASUN and is third in the nation with 204 assists, including a 7.8 per-game average.
The two-time ASUN Player of the Week became UNA’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 1 at Jacksonville. She enters the postseason with 1,727 career points and also holds the program record with 89 career games in double figures. She reached the milestone with 13 points at Iowa State.
Wallen reached double figures in scoring 23 times, including four games with at least 20 points and a season-high 33 points vs. Alabama A&M. She also has nine games with at least 10 assists.
Noah is a three-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week. The junior transfer from Incarnate Word averages 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench this season. She has 47 three-point baskets on the year and is sixth in the ASUN at 40.2 percent from long range.
She had a career-high 26 points against Jacksonville on Jan. 6 and has reached double figures in scoring 13 times on the year.
