Florida Gulf Coast is the only team in the ASUN the North Alabama women’s basketball team hasn’t beaten since the Lions joined the conference.
For all intents and purposes, UNA’s game with the Eagles on Saturday is a big one. Both teams are undefeated in the ASUN and the winner will take sole possession of first place.
But rather than looking at the matchup as a make-or-break situation for the Lions, head coach Missy Tiber sees it as the next step.
“There’s no pressure on us. We just have to go in there and play,” Tiber said. “This is a huge game for us, but it’s an opportunity."
The Lions head into this game on a two-game road winning streak in which they were tested. It started at Lipscomb when the Bison overcame a 17-0 UNA run before halftime to pull within single digits before UNA pulled away.
After a myriad of travel issues at the airport flying out put the Lions behind schedule on the way to Lynchburg, Virginia, UNA gutted out a 75-71 overtime win over Liberty.
The highlight was a designed play suggested by senior guard Emma Wallen that resulted in a 3-pointer from Olivia Noah that put the Lions ahead late, sparking the final run to win the game.
“A player-led team is a championship-level team,” Tiber said. “They’re doing an excellent job of that. Sometimes kids see things differently on the court than you do as a coach. It’s nice to have a mature team that can recognize (it).”
Moreover, the Lions have gotten consistent play from the bench, especially Noah. The junior forward has scored in double figures in each of the last three games.
Tiber previously noted bench play as being a big difference in this year’s team from a season ago and recognized it as key for the Lions in Saturday’s game with the Eagles.
FGCU, coached by Karl Smesko, has won 32 conference games in a row and is coming off its third ASUN championship season. Much like the Lions, the Eagles are experienced. They have four returning starters and a fifth starter who was on the team a season ago.
“Every year they kind of reload,” Tiber said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Smesko and what he does with his team.”
Tiber noted the Eagles rarely play freshmen and sophomores and are consistently led by older, experienced players. In game planning for them, there isn’t one or two players to key on, but rather the entire group.
FGCU boasts three players who average in double figures, led by guard Davion Wingate, who sits at 16.9 points per game. Offensively, the Eagles are scoring 78.7 points per game with a majority of their points coming from 3-pointers and layups.
What has made FGCU successful, however, is that it has only given up 58.5 points per game.
“There’s no one player, they all shoot the 3, they can all drive to the basket,” Tiber said. “Some of them are a little more athletic than others, some rebound better than others, but they're all consistent. You pretty much have to guard them that way.”
UNA’s confidence, however, hasn’t wavered. If all things go according to plan and the Lions play their style of basketball and take care of the ball, Tiber thinks the Lions have a chance to win.
Still, however, Tiber doesn’t want to make the game bigger than it is.
“It’s just a great opportunity to play against a really good team on your home court and hopefully in front of a large crowd,” Tiber said.
