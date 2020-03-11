While nerves caught North Alabama early on in Saturday’s first-round win over Stetson, the Lions are approaching tonight’s ASUN semifinal game with Liberty relaxed, hoping to play freely.
The Lions have never won a first-round conference tournament game in the four years Ivy and Emma Wallen have been in the program, either in the ASUN or previously with the Gulf South Conference.
For all intents and purposes, winning on Saturday was historic with it being the first tournament win in NCAA Division-I — so advancing was a big deal.
“We’ve done something that no one else has done here,” Ivy Wallen said. “To an extent, we have nothing left to lose. We’re just going to go play. Play our game, and do what we’re supposed to.”
Head coach Missy Tiber said after Saturday’s win that the mindset of being relaxed isn’t limited to the players. She’s focused on keeping her mind clear during games. She became aware when she lets her emotions take over, she often does not make good decisions.
The last four games of the season, she’s starting to see the results.
“I've been really working hard,” Tiber said. “And I feel like I've been personally a much better coach for this team as well.”
With unfinished business at hand, UNA fell behind early to Stetson before allowing its defense to take control of the game in a 70-60 win.
Tiber wants her team to lean on experiences from last season’s Women’s College Basketball Invitational Tournament, where the Lions won two games before falling to North Texas in the semifinals.
“It opens up a different level of confidence,” Tiber said. “You don’t have to be nervous, but you just go out there and play free … I want us to be a relaxed team playing with a lot of confidence.”
The ultimate goal of winning a conference championship hasn’t changed, but Tiber thinks her team is at its best when playing that way, made evident in UNA’s win over Florida Gulf Coast, and narrow losses at No. 21 Iowa and Iowa State.
The Lions haven’t played at their best when the game is slowed down. Tiber, while she doesn’t expect that style of play from Liberty, has taken notice, as well.
To combat that, Wallen said she’s noticed when she works hard to grab a defensive rebound, it helps for her to start a fast break quicker to get the Lions in their preferred style of play.
In the open court, the UNA can put up points in a hurry, but it needs defensive stops.
In the last four games, Tiber said the team has worked out spreading out the offense as well, moving players like forward Brittany Panetti out of the paint to create open looks, either from the perimeter or driving to the basket.
And in the first two games against the Flames, Liberty had a difficult time handling UNA.
“They run a lot of offensive sets (and) we’re more of a freelanced motion offense,” Tiber said. They have a hard time guarding us because they are used to guarding sets. If we can get some easy opportunities and not have to play half-court all the time, that’s when we’re at our best”
Leading up to tonight’s game, Wallen said she’s seen her team with the relaxed attitude in practice. Everyone is locked in on the scouting report and what’s needed each day, but there’s not a heavy burden creating nerves.
“Everyone is having a good time, (but) everyone is taking in these memories, because you’re not going to get those back,” Wallen said.
