The North Alabama women’s basketball team begins play in the ASUN tournament on Saturday against Stetson with a mindset of “unfinished business.”
In the 2018-2019 season, the Lions lost the first game of the tournament at Flowers Hall to North Florida, 55-53. Head coach Missy Tiber explained the initial goal last season was hosting in the first round. When the Lions achieved that, there was a sense of relief.
This year, however, the bar is raised.
“We’re really playing good basketball right now and we’re embracing the fact of every game just coming at us,” Tiber said. “A year ago, we didn’t think we played our best basketball. So we’re ready for our second chance to get it right.”
Tiber noticed a change in her team leading up to the win over Florida Gulf Coast. In the midst of a long season, fatigue played a factor. The Lions struggled in losses on the road at Stetson and North Florida.
Before the game with the Eagles, however, the Lions caught a second wind. For the five senior starters, there won’t be another ASUN tournament and Tiber has seen the team rally around the idea of wanting to finish strong.
“(And) They're playing that way,” Tiber said. “Theyre playing with a sense of urgency, and a whole lot of passion.”
Emma Wallen took notice of when the team has struggled early on, but she’s fine with leaving those negatives in the rearview if it means the Lions can continue playing the way they are now.
“I think our team finally found our spark, and we’re good right now,” Wallen said after Monday’s win over NJIT.
An improved defense effort over the course of the season has also given the Lions confidence heading into the postseason.
UNA held ASUN-leading FGCU to just 19 percent from field goal range in the second half and followed it up with allowing NJIT to shoot just 32 percent and score 45 points the next game.
“We just played with so much intensity on the defensive end,” Tiber said. “Making those teams mistakes and forcing them to take bad shots.”
The best part, Tiber said, is the players have taken initiative to lead themselves, all while playing unselfishly, no caring who scores on any given night with a communal goal of getting a win.
“I just really like our mindset right now,” Tiber said.
