Neil Self said he never envisioned himself as a college golf coach, let alone heading up a women’s golf program.
But that’s where he’s at as the second year coach of the fledgling North Alabama women’s program, and now he can’t imagine himself doing anything else.
“Never in a million years,” he said at UNA’s recent Spring Sports Media Day. “I never saw myself being a golf coach, period. “But I love it.”
Self, a Bradshaw High School graduate, came to UNA as an assistant to then-men’s golf team coach Jason Vaughn. He said it didn’t take long to find out how much he enjoyed it.
“I enjoyed being around the kids and the human performance development of it,” he said. “. I learned I was really good at it – connect with them, push them to get better.”
Self’s role changed last year when he was tapped to head up the new women’s golf team, and it has been a seamless transition from the men’s team. The difference, though, is that Self is building the team from scratch – from recruiting to development to scheduling. Where the UNA men’s team had established itself as a Division II power, when he took over the women’s program he had a blank canvas to worth with.
“It’s definitely a unique situation as far as we were not only a first-year program but first year Division I program,” he said. “We’re not at the point where we are comparing ourselves to other teams yet. It’s about maxing out this team right here. The main thing is to establish a program that gets players better.”
Senior AnnaLee Stephens, of Jasper, has been a part of two programs in their infancy. She joined Wallace State’s second-year program out of high school and then signed with UNA last season. She’s happy to have had the opportunity to continue her career and also help lay a foundation for the future.
“I like it because we are setting an expectation of what this program should be and where we can take it,” she said.
As a senior and a veteran player, Stephens has enjoyed a leadership role. She noticed right away a difference between playing on the junior college level and the Division I level.
"In junior college, it was kind of like this is fun, I get to play a little more golf,” she said. “In Division I, it’s more like, ‘I am out to get you; I don’t want to talk to you. Don’t look at me.’ There’s not much interaction.”
Stephens said she has seen progress in the program since arriving.
“We couldn’t break 320 last year,” she said. “Last semester we went from 314 to 305 to 304, so the improvement is there but we have a long way to go.”
Self is hesitant to predict where the program can get to.
“I don’t want to put a ceiling on it,” he said. “I don’t want to say we are going to be like Jacksonville State, which has a good program. UAB has a traditionally good program. South Alabama. We are certainly closing the gap, but the first few years we have to close it in terms of player development.”
UNA’s spring season begins March 1 at the Kiawah Island Intercollegiate.
