When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
--
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.9 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.1 ppg)
Kennesaw State: F Carlotta Gianolla (6-1, Sr., 10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg); C Simina Avram (6-3, Gr., 2.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G Amani Johnson (11.9, 4.4); G Breanna Hoover (5-6, 4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg); G Gillian Piccolino (5-10, 9.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
Game notes:
Fourth meeting between the two programs, Kennesaw State leads the series 2-1. ... The Owls beat North Alabama 59-56 in Kennesaw on Jan. 27. ... UNA is in a three-way tie for second place in the ASUN standings with Jacksonville and Liberty. The Lions hold the tie-breaker over Liberty after beating the Flames twice this season. ... Jacksonville and UNA split two games this season. The ASUN uses RPI to determine standings at the end of the season, which puts UNA slightly over the Dolphins currently. ... In the Lions' last two games against Kennesaw State, the result was decided by five points or less. ... Kennesaw State's Amani Johnson and Breanna Hoover are each coming off of career-high performances against Jacksonsville. Johnson scored 25 points and Hoover finished with 18 and four 3-pointers. ... Tonight's matchup is between two of the top four offenses in the ASUN, with UNA (first) averaging 78.5 ppg and Kennesaw State (fourth) averaging 68.7. Next up, the Lions travel to Florida Gulf Coast to take on the Eagles on Feb. 29.
— Michael Hebert
