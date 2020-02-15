When: Today, noon,
Where: Jacksonville, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
--
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.6 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 11.4 ppg)
North Florida: G Janesha Green (5-7, Sr., 13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg); G Adrienne Jackson (5-9, Sr., 11.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg); G Tiffany Tolbert (5-7, R-So., 9.5 ppg); F Jazz Bond (6-4, R-Jr., 12.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg); Dasha Eremeeva (6-0, Sr., 6.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
--
GAME NOTES
Fourth meeting between the two teams. … North Alabama won the first game this season, 54-51 at Flowers Hall on Jan. 4. … Game came down to the wire as the Ospreys turned it over in the final seconds which put the Lions on top. … UNA and North Florida and Liberty are tied for third place in the ASUN and two games behind UNA. … The Lions fell to North Florida, 55-53 in the ASUN Tournament in the 2018-2019 season. … The Ospreys are led by senior guard Janesha Green and redshirt junior forward Jazz Bond, the older sister of UNA freshman Jaida Bond. … Fresh off a season-high 26-point performance in a win over Lipscomb, UNA’s Brittany Panetti leads the ASUN in field-goal percentage 60 percent. … North Florida is shooting 34.4 percent from the 3-point line this season and UNA leads the ASUN at 35.5. UNA averages 19.3 assists per game, which also leads the conference. … Next up, the Lions travel to Deland, Florida, to play Stetson on Feb. 17.
— Michael Hebert
