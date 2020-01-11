When: Today, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Potential starting five:
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.9 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 12.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 14.9 ppg)
Lipscomb: G Jalyn Holcomb (5-9, Fr., 13.9 ppg); G Carleigh Short (5-6, Sr., 7.7 ppg); F Emily Kmec (6-2., Sr., 3.7 ppg); F Taylor Clark (5-11, Jr., 12.3 ppg); C Dorie Harrison (6-3, R-So., 10.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Game notes
Lipscomb had a rough start to the non-conference schedule in 2019-2020, but the Bison have split their first two conference games with a loss to Florida Gulf Coast and a 65-59 win over Stetson on Jan. 6. … Junior forward Taylor Clark earned ASUN Player of the Week honors after she scored 31 points in the win over Stetson. … Lipscomb head coach Lauren Sumski is in her first season with the program and is the Bison’s first-ever female to lead the program in the Division-I era. … In UNA’s 76-65 win over Jacksonville, Ivy Wallen was one rebound shy of a triple-double. She finished with 11 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Wallen now has 107 assists on the season. … Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 218 made free throws, 14.5 per game and a 79.9 percent team free throw average. … UNA is fourth in both made free throws with 179 and free throws per game (12.8). The Lions rank sixth in percentage with 70.5 percent. … This is the third matchup between the two schools. UNA swept the regular season series in 2018-2019.
- Michael Hebert
