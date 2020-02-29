When: Today, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Myers, Florida
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
--
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.8 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg); F Olivia Noah (6-1, Jr. 9.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.0 ppg)
FGCU: G Davion Wingate (5-6, R. Sr., 14.3 ppg); Keri Jewett-Giles (17 ppg, 4 rpg); Kerstie Phills (7.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G Nasrin Ulel (5-9, Sr., 13.6 ppg); F Tytonia Adderly (5-10, Sr., 7.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
Game notes:
Seventh meeting between the two schools, FGCU has a 6-0 all-time record over the Lions. The Eagles beat UNA 74-63 in Flowers Hall on Jan. 18. … The Eagles are on a 42-game conference winning streak, which is the third longest active streak, trailing only UConn (149) and Baylor (57). … UNA’s Olivia Noah is expected to make her first start with the Lions in place of senior forward Brittany Panetti. The junior from Cypress, Texas, has played in every game this season, averaging nine points per game and shooting 46.6 percent from the floor. She’s been named ASUN newcomer of the week three times. … The matchup will feature two of the top scorers in the ASUN, with Keri Jewett-Giles (17 ppg) leading and Ivy Wallen (15.8 ppg) in fourth. Giles has 1,410 points in her career with the Eagles, while Wallen is the Lions’ all-time leading scorer currently with 1,706. … Wallen also leads the ASUN in assists with 191, needing only to reach 200. … The Eagles are looking to complete their sixth undefeated season in conference since 2012. … Next up, UNA hosts NJIT for senior night on Mar. 2.
— Michael Hebert
