When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Deland, Florida
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
--
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.2 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 11.6 ppg)
Stetson: G Tonysha Curry (5-10, Jr., 5.3 ppg); F Kennedi Colclough (6-0, Jr., 7.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg); F Day’Neshia Banks (5-10, Jr., 15.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg); G Jamiya Turner (5-9, Fr., 4.9 ppg); F Megan Vincent (6-4, Jr., 7.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
Game notes
Fourth meeting between the two schools, North Alabama won the first matchup this season at Flowers Hall, 68-57 on Jan. 20. ... The Lions are coming off a 67-65 loss to North Florida in which they had a 20-point lead in the third quarter. ... Stetson is coming off a 70-67 loss to Kennesaw State. ... Both teams feature two of the top-five scorer in the ASUN, with Stetson's Day'Neshia Banks averaging 15 points per game and Ivy Wallen averages 16.2. ... Emma Wallen has played well offensively over the last two games after struggling for most of conference play. The senior guard has hit nine 3-pointers in games against Lipscomb and North Florida. ... The Lions need a win to stay ahead of North Florida in the ASUN rankings. The Ospreys are only a game back from UNA after beating the Lions Saturday. ... Ivy Wallen had 10 assists against the Ospreys bringing her total to 178 on the season. She averages 7.4 assists per game. Next up, the Lions return to Flowers Hall to face Kennesaw State on Feb. 24.
— Michael Hebert
