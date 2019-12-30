NORTH ALABAMA (9-2) AT IOWA STATE (7-3)
WHEN: Today, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, iowa
RADIO: FM-97.1
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA LINEUP: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 17 ppg, 8.7 apg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 9-4 ppg, 6.8 RPG); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 13.5 ppg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 8.7 ppg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 14.7 ppg)
IOWA STATE LINEUP: G Rae Johnson (5-7, Jr., 8.3 ppg, 4.8 apg); F Ines Nezerwa (6-3, R-Sr., 9.5 ppg); G/F Ashley Joens (6-0, So., 24.2 ppg, 10.9 rpg); F/C Kristin Scott (6-3, Jr., 12.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg); G Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (5-10, Fr., 8.1 ppg)
NOTES: UNA’s second visit to Iowa this season, but their first time to play Iowa State in program history. … Earlier, the Lions lost at Iowa of the Big Ten. … Iowa State is only the second team with a winning record the Lions have faced this season – Iowa being the other. … UNA is trying to extend a six-game winning streak. Lions haven’t lost since Nov. 27 when Samford won in Flowers Hall. … Iowa State features star forward Ashley Joens, who leads the Big 12 and is second nationally in scoring at 24.2 points per game. Her 10.9 rebounds per game ranks 21st nationally. … Iowa State’s roster features players from eight states and three countries – Sweden, Australia and Burundi. … UNA’s roster features players from five states. … North Alabama is the second team from Alabama on Iowa State’s schedule this season. Previously, Iowa State won at Alabama 75-66 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. … Joens set a school record with 41 points against Wright State earlier this season in a 79-71 win. … UNA’s stats do not count in the national rankings, but if they did the Lions would be leading the nation in scoring at 90.8 points per game. Abilene Christian officially leads the nation in scoring at 88.9 points per game. ... UNA opens ASUN play Saturday at home against North Florida at 1 p.m.
— Gregg Dewalt
