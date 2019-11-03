No.;Name;Pos.;H;Class
00;Ansley Eubank;G;5-11;Sr.
1;Emma Wallen;G;5-7;Sr.
3;Ivy Wallen;G;5-7;Sr.
5;Jaida Bond;G;5-8;Fr.
10;Sarah Suttle;G;5-7;So.
14;Olivia Noah;F;6-1;Jr.
22;Jaylin Austin;F;6-0;So.
23;Jalia Roberts;G;5-6;Fr.
24;Kenysha Coulson;G;5-10;Sr.
25;Olivia Graham;G;5-6;So.
30;Savannah Holt;G;6-1;R-Fr.
44;Brittany Panetti;F;6-2;Sr.
