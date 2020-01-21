On a night when the offense had trouble getting going early, it was a pair of seniors that sparked a huge second half for the North Alabama women's basketball team.
Ivy Wallen scored 17 in the second half alone to add to her seven assists, and Kenysha Coulson finished with 14 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as UNA pushed past Stetson, 68-57.
Collectively, the Lions felt like they weren’t playing to their capabilities in the first half. Wallen and Coulson took initiative, changing that notion quickly coming out of the locker room.
“I wanted them to understand that there is a level of expectations for us and we weren’t playing to that. We needed to be better,” head coach Missy Tiber said of her message at halftime. “(Then), we really looked like our normal self.”
Stetson trailed by only eight at halftime. Ivy Wallen was limited and didn’t see much time on the floor after getting two fouls.
However, the Hatters, led by Kennedi Colclough (16 points), used their size advantage and pushed the basketball to the rim for the better part of three quarters.
Then, Wallen checked in and took initiative of the offense. She scored 10 points in the third quarter alone.
When the Hatters pulled within one with 2:39 remaining in the period, she went on a personal 7-0 run to push ahead, primarily driving to the basket and either getting points off layups or from the free throw line.
“I didn’t really my momentum going (early),” Wallen said after playing only eight minutes in the first half. “When I got in and got my chance, they were playing me real close. That was my opportunity to drive.”
Once Wallen got going, much like how the season has gone, the rest of the offense followed suit.
Emma Wallen, known for being sharp from behind the 3-point line, was 1-for-9 from distance. But the one she hit, in the second quarter, made her the fourth player in program history to surpass 1,500 career points.
Olivia Noah, solid off the bench all season, scored 11 points to put her in double figures for the fifth straight game.
But the other leader, on both ends of the court, was Coulson. She drew two offensive charges, was effective inside the paint — especially on the boards — and helped limit Stetson offensively.
“Coach Tiber said before the game, the only way we’ll win is if we get rebounds,” Coulson said. “So, that’s what I tried to do.”
Defensively, the focus coming in was to deny opportunities for Stetson’s leading scorer this season, Day’Neshia Banks.
There was help denying her the ball, but due to Ansley Eubank, who drew the primary assignment on her, Banks finished with only eight points.
“We talked about that a lot today and yesterday,” Ivy Wallen said. “(Banks) is their primary scorer, and if we limit her touches … (Eubank) did an awesome job.”
Overall, it was a game Tiber said the Lions shot probably the poorest they have all season, finishing 36 percent from the field. The only exception, she said, was UNA’s loss to Samford on Nov. 27. At times, this game reminded her of that.
“(But) we found a way to win, in a lot of different ways,” Tiber said. “Sometimes you have to grind it out when you can’t score.”
In Tiber’s eyes, games are about runs, and this game served as an example. Seasons are also about runs.
“(And) we’ve got to learn to handle the good and the bad,” Tiber said.
