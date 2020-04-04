North Alabama women's basketball senior guard Ivy Wallen was named to the ASUN all-tournament team, the league announced Friday.
Wallen scored 20 points, with nine rebounds and six assists in a 70-60 win over Stetson in the first round.
She followed the performance up with 15 points, six assists and four rebounds in a 90-87 loss to Liberty in overtime in the semifinals.
Wallen finished the year as UNA's all-time leading scorer. She was joined on the team by Florida Gulf Coast's Davion Wingate and Ashli O'Neal, Liberty's Emily Lytle and Asia Todd and North Florida's Jazz Bond.
