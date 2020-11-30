North Alabama Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Tamara Farquhar, who finished with 19 points, looks for room against North Alabama on Sunday. [AJ MAST/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 AJ Mast

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Led by Sakyia White's 16 points, the North Alabama women's basketball team had four freshmen combine for 45 points in Sunday's 80-69 loss at Purdue.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.