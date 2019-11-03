Nov.7;Virginia University of Lynchburg;6 p.m.

Nov.9;Mississippi Valley State;4 p.m.

Nov.14;at Iowa;6:30 p.m.

Nov.18;at Tennessee State;5:30 p.m.

Nov.27;Samford;11 a.m.

Nov.29; vs Alabama A&M (Denver Classic);1 p.m.

Nov.30; vs UC-Irvine (Denver Classic);1 p.m.

Dec.5;Oakwood;6 p.m.

Dec.17;at Alabama State;6 p.m.

Dec.21;SIUE, (Georgia State Classic);SIUE

Dec.22; South Carolina State, (Georgia State Classic);noon

Dec.30;at Iowa State;6:30 p.m.

Jan.4;North Florida;1 p.m.

Jan.6;Jacksonville;6 p.m.

Jan.11;at Lipscomb;1:30 p.m.

Jan.13;at Liberty;6 p.m.

Jan.18;Florida Gulf Coast;1 p.m.

Jan.20; Stetson;6 p.m.

Jan.27;at Kennesaw State;6 p.m.

Feb.1;at Jacksonville;noon

Feb.3;at NJIT;6 p.m.

Feb.8;Liberty;1 p.m.

Feb.10;Lipscomb;6 p.m.

Feb.15;at North Florida;noon

Feb.17;at Stetson;6 p.m.

Feb.24;Kennesaw State;6 p.m.

Feb.29;at Florida Gulf Coast;2:30 p.m.

Mar.7;ASUN Conference Tournament

gregg.dewalt@TimesDaily.com

or 256-740-5748. Twitter 

@greggdewalt.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.