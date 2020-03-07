When: Today, 1 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
--
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.7 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-1, Jr. 11.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.6 ppg)
Stetson: F Dayneshia Banks (5-10, Jr., 15.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg); G Tonysha Curry (5-10, Jr., 5.3 ppg, 5.0 ppg); G Jamiya Turner (5-9, Fr., 5.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); C Megan Vincent (6-4, Jr., 7.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg); G Kimia Turner (5-10, Fr., 8.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
Game notes: First round of the ASUN tournament, both teams split the regular season. … The Lions are looking for their first win in the tournament, while Stetson is competing in the tournament for the 17th consecutive season. … Scoring 19 points in a win of NJIT, Emma Wallen moved into second place on UNA’s all-time scoring list, trailing her sister Ivy. … Ivy Wallen was named to the ASUN first-team and became the ninth overall athlete at UNA to win first-conference honors all four years. … Olivia Noah was named newcomer of the year. … Last time out against Stetson, UNA fell on the road to the Hatters, 69-60 after making just one field goal in the final 5:31 of the game. … Since, the Lions have won three in a row, beating top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the process. … Ivy Wallen has recorded 204 assists this season, averaging 7.3 per game. She’s also fourth in the ASUN in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. … Stetson’s Dayneshia Banks is third in scoring averaging 15.7. … If UNA wins, the Lions will face the winner of Liberty and Kennesaw State.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.