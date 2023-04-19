ROGERSVILLE — Hatton’s three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 5-3 win over Lauderdale County in softball Tuesday afternoon.
Tied at 2, the Hornets (17-16) scored two runs on an outfield error and a third run on Arlie Armstrong’s single to take a 5-2 lead.
Armstrong, Morgan Lane and Brianna Oliver each had two hits for the Hornets. One of Lane’s hits was a solo home run and Oliver had a double.
Oliver pitched three innings in relief to get the win.
Shila Marks hit a solo home run and added a single for the Tigers (18-13-1). Adeline Dickerson had a double and single.
• Colbert County 8, Belgreen 4: Hallie Holland hit a three-run home run and Colbert County (8-19) scored the final five runs to beat Belgreen.
Harmonie McClain added two hits and scored three runs, and Gracie Summers had two hits for the Indians. Reese Uhlman pitched five scoreless innings in relief to get the win after Belgreen took a 4-3 lead in the top of the second inning.
Hannah Borden had two hits for Belgreen (24-12-1).
• Winston County 5, Red Bay 3: Marion County scored four early runs and then held off Red Bay’s rally.
Emma Blackburn, Kyla Blackburn and Jazmyn Pearson each had a hit for the Tigers (11-17-1).
• Mars Hill 17, Lindsay Lane 2: Emma Kate Wright’s two-homer, six-RBI day powered Mars Hill (16-8). Emma Walker homered and drove in six runs as well.
• Brooks 4, Deshler 0: Karley Moerland threw a two-hitter, struck out two and scored twice to lead the Lions (25-11-1), while Adrianna Johnson notched three hits. Addison White reached base twice for the Tigers (16-16).
• Waterloo 10, Shoals Christian 0: Gracie Sharp and Georgiana Kavich combined to toss a six-inning one-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Cougars (18-9-1). Sharp also homered. Natalie Saylor reached base twice for the Flame (2-13).
• Wilson 6, Central 1: Delacey West threw a four-hitter, Sadie Grace Bonds scored a trio of runs and Belle Murphy had three RBIs to lead the Warriors (15-17-3). Abby McCreless drove in the run for the Wildcats (10-17).
• Muscle Shoals 9, Haleyville 0: Kaitlyn Trepanier tossed a four-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Trojans (16-5), while Maudi Hester homered. Evelyn Kate Carroll doubled for the Lions (8-15).
• Bob Jones 16, Florence 1: Makaila Brown homered for the Falcons (5-25-1).
• Rogers 19, Lexington 9: Kennedi Clark reached base four times, drove in three runs and scored three times for the Pirates (22-17), while Erika Cooley went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Maddie Holden had three hits for the Golden Bears (1-22).
• Colbert Heights 17, Phil Campbell 1: Mckenzie Gann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Wildcats (10-12), while Katie Dickerson also scored three times. Alexis Stewart scored for the Bobcats (3-12).
• Ardmore 2, Russellville 1 (10 innings): Sydney Sanders homered in the bottom of the 10th for Ardmore. Paislee James reached base twice and drove in the run for the Golden Tigers (14-21).
• Wayne County 13, Collinwood 4: Kylee Brewer hit a three-run homer and Emma Bryant a three-run double for the Wildcats (11-7).
--
Baseball
• Hamilton 4, Haleyville 3: Mason Holloway had an RBI and a run scored for Hamilton (13-19), while Joseph Aycock scored twice. Eli Cagle went 4-for-4 with an RBI for Haleyville (7-22).
• Lauderdale County 11, Deshler 6: Ashton McLemore reached base three times and had two RBIs, and Noah Parker struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings for Lauderdale County (14-14). Landon Buckner had a pair of RBIs for Deshler (22-9).
• Phil Campbell 9, Red Bay 1: Kyle Pace, Cam Habada and Bryant Anthony each drove in two runs to lead Phil Campbell past Red Bay.
Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter for the Bobcats (23-6) with 15 strikeouts.
Reed Hamilton had a double for Red Bay (11-15).
• Colbert Heights 4, Rogers 2: Colbert Heights managed only two singles by Caden Hyde and Ethan Kimbrough, but still managed to beat Rogers.
Dakota Vaught got the win, limiting Rogers to five hits, including two each by Darby Clemmons and Brock Killen.
Jackson Kidd added a double for the Pirates (10-15).
• Central 5, Mars Hill 2: Carson May and Brodie Price each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats (21-10), who have won five straight. Sam Williams and Cam Isbell both reached base three times for the Panthers (23-8).
• Loretto 2, Giles County 0: Mason Tidwell threw a four-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts for the Mustangs (13-5). Jayden Aaron scored on a fourth-inning wild pitch and Kasen Springer on a fifth-inning error.
• Tullahoma 9, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Kade Shultz walked twice for Lawrence County (3-16). Colton Tucker and Kaden Short singled.
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 6, Hamilton 0: Braxton Bevis scored twice and Jinju Kim added a goal and assist for the Panthers (9-4-3). Eighth-grader Edward Mann scored a goal as well.
• Florence 4, Austin 0: Kayden Stewart’s three goals led the Falcons (13-6) to an area victory. Melvin Rojas also found the back of the net.
• Muscle Shoals 1, West Morgan 1: Trey Stoddard scored for the Trojans (8-4-3).
--
Girls soccer
• Mars Hill 10, Hamilton 0: Barklee Hargett recorded five goals and an assist, while Evan Ann Bowling and Charlee Thigpen each scored twice for the Panthers (7-4-1). Annie Hibbett notched a pair of assists and a goal. Bowling had an assist as well.
--
Girls golf
• Regan places second: Annalee Regan shot an even-par-72 at Cross Creek in Cullman on Tuesday to place second overall with a 2-day score of 146 (74-72) in the two-day Bert McGriff Memorial Golf Tournament.
--
Girls tennis
• Lauderdale County advances to state: Jilly Tanner and Molly Burchell won the No. 1 doubles match to win the sectional tournament. Tanner won the No. 1 singles match and Lizzie Tanner took the No. 3 singles tilt. The Tigers move on to the state tournament in Mobile next week.
• Deshler qualifies for Class 4A state tournament: Abby Wright won the section championship at No. 6 singles and teamed with AK Johnson to win at No. 3 doubles, leading Deshler to a second-place finish at the Class 4A, Section 8 tournament.
Lillian Gamble was runner-up at No. 5 singles and she teamed with Landen McCalpin to finish second at No. 2 doubles.
By finishing second, the Tigers earned a berth in the state tournament next week in Mobile.
• Wilson’s Carter, Darby win section titles: No. 3 Makayla Carter and No. 5 Emma Darby each won section singles titles for the Warriors. In doubles, Reagan Dickerson and Carter were section runners-up at No. 1, while Darby teamed with Mollie Buerhaus won at No. 2.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler headed to Mobile: Everette Minshew won the No. 1 singles match to keep his undefeated record and help send Deshler to the state tournament in Mobile next week.
Braxton Black and Oliver Thompson also won singles matches to win the sectional championship.
Minshew and Mitchell Brazeale finished runner-up in doubles.
• Kennemur takes one: Lauderdale County eighth-grader Kyle Kennemur won a tiebreak set in the No. 3 singles match of the sectional tournament.
