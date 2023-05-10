Both the Waterloo and Cherokee softball teams will get a chance to clinch a spot in the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday.
Against a familiar opponent, too.
Part of the reason? Sarah Allen please stand up or in this case step up to the plate.
Allen hit a walk-off three-run homer to lead the Cougars to an 11-9 win over Athens Bible in eight innings in a winner’s bracket game in the North Regional on Tuesday.
Waterloo scored four times in the final frame.
The Indians, meanwhile, beat Marion County 7-6 in their winner’s bracket game behind three hits and two RBIs from Libby Collum.
The win sets up a meeting between Waterloo (24-12-1) and Cherokee (21-21) in the first qualifying game at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The loser will play in the second qualifier at 4:45 p.m.
The Cougars won all four regular-season meetings against the Indians.
Gracie Sharp went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Waterloo against Athens Bible, while Addie Pollard added three runs and Anna Scott reached base three times.
Destiny Trevino and Carli Sparks both reached base twice for the Indians. Trevino also drove in two runs.
• Belgreen 5, Meek 3: Lily Blackburn tossed a seven-hitter, struck out three and walked four to help the Bulldogs (30-17-1) avoid elimination. Noelle Willingham reached base twice and scored.
• Hackleburg 13, Lynn 2: Kaylee Ables drove in three RBIs, and Saylor Cooper reached base three times with two runs scored. The Panthers (29-19) racked up 15 hits and five players finished with multiple RBIs. Hackleburg will face Marion County in a win-or-go-home tilt on Wednesday.
• Cherokee 13, Belgreen 7: Destiny Trevino had three RBIs and scored twice, while Carli Sparks homered, walked and scored twice for the Indians. Sparks gave up an unearned run on two hits over five innings. Lily Blackburn knocked in three runs for the Bulldogs.
• Waterloo 12, Hackleburg 8: Gracie Sharp went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars, while Serintiy Sisk went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Laine Steward homered and Saylor Cooper had three hits for the Panthers.
• Mars Hill 4, Madison Academy 1: Olivia Stegall and Kelsie McDaniel combined for five strikeouts in the circle, while Emma Kate Wright drove in a run for the Panthers (27-11), who benefited from four Madison Academy errors. Mars Hill faces Danville on Wednesday for a trip to the 3A state tournament.
• Mars Hill 7, Winfield 3: Olivia Stegall threw a complete game with three strikeouts. Anna Jacobs and Marah Bowerman both recorded two RBIs for the Panthers.
• Danville 6, Colbert County 3: Mallory Gargis reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 3A North Regional. Colbert County (14-26) will play an elimination game at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• Colbert County 7, Carbon Hill 2: Hallie Holland homered and drove in three runs, while Makayli Davis tossed a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and nine walks.
• Hatton 12, Locust Fork 0: Bradyn Mitchell fanned 11 hitters in five no-hit innings in a winner's bracket game in the Class 2A North Regional. Mallie Yarbrough and Arlie Rae Armstrong both drove in three runs for Hatton (29-21). The Hornets face Sumiton Christian in a state-qualifying game on Wednesday.
• Hatton 14, Red Bay 0: Bradyn Mitchell struck out seven over three no-hit innings for the Hornets. Brianna Oliver and Kailyn Quails each drove in two runs, while Anna Potter scored three runs. Ava Oswalt recorded a hit for Red Bay, which committed six errors.
• Red Bay 6, Lindsay Lane 5: The Tigers (14-23-1) kept their season alive with a win in the losers’ bracket. Red Bay faces Winston County in an elimination game on Wednesday morning.
• Lexington 10, Falkville 1: Lexington (6-26) kept its season going with the win. The Golden Bears play against Locust Fork in another elimination game on Wednesday.
• Winston County 12, Lexington 2: The Golden Bears dropped their North Regional opener to fall to the losers bracket. Briley Allen reached base three times with an RBI.
• Wayne County 1, Richland 0 (8 innings): Kenzie Griggs pitched a complete game and recorded the game-winning RBI. Jac Keaton tripled to lead off the eighth inning and scored on a squeeze play from Griggs to win the Class 1A, District 10 championship. The Wildcats (16-8) host a region game next week.
• Loretto 6, Summertown 4: Emily Cozart drove in three runs, while Aubrey Ezell and Briley Dover each scored twice to help the Mustangs (17-13) reach the Class 2A, District 10 championship game. Loretto will play for the title at 5 p.m. Thursday.
--
Golf
• Haleyville boys back in state: Griffin Kimbrell and Hudson Lawson each shot a 70 to help the defending Class 4A state champs get another shot at a title.
The Lions shot a 289 as a team to win the North sub-state at Silver Lakes. White Plains (303) was the other state qualifier.
Brooks (333) and Rogers (344) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Lucas Pinegar shot a 73 to lead Brooks, but lost a one hole playoff to Oneonta’s Russell Boren for the chance to advance as an individual. Brodie Utley added a career-low 85 for Brooks.
• Muscle Shoals girls third: The Trojans just missed an opportunity to reach the Class 6A state tournament.
Muscle Shoals shot a 285 in the North sub-state, two strokes behind Mountain Brook. Cullman won with a 236.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.