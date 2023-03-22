FLORENCE — Covenant Christian and Shoals Christian might have a case of Groundhog’s Day, going in the favor of the Eagles.
Covenant defeated the Flame 11-1 on Tuesday — the same result as their meeting on Monday.
Hunter Lopez struck out six batters and Henry Glover recorded two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Eagles (6-2). Matthew Camp reached base three times for Shoals Christian (3-8).
• Hartselle 7, Muscle Shoals 0: Hartselle's Jack Smith threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter against the Trojans (4-7).
• Florence 10, Decatur Heritage 6: Will Aston hit a grand slam and Cruz Files reached base four times and drove in three runs for the Falcons (8-9).
• Brooks 3, Rogers 0: Christian Chatterton tossed a two-hitter and struck out 12 for the Lions (6-3), who have won six straight. Chatterton also reached base three times. Jackson Kidd and Ty Chatterton had the hits for the Pirates (8-6).
• Haleyville 11-5, J.B. Pennington 5-4: Cooper McNutt reached base four times, recorded an RBI and pitched three scoreless innings for Haleyville (4-13). Evan Cagle struck out seven batters over four innings and had two RBIs.
• Lexington 4, Central 3: Devin Word recorded three hits and Zach Turner struck out five for Lexington (9-1). Carson May had an RBI for Central (9-6).
• Red Bay 14, Sheffield 7: BP Blair homered, drove in five runs and scored three for the Tigers (7-6), while Harley Stickland had three RBIs. Skyler Johnson drove in three runs and Carter Davis scored three times for the Bulldogs (9-5).
• Loretto 5, Lauderdale County 4: An error and Miles Moore’s infield single gave the Mustangs (4-2) the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Ashton McLemore drove in three runs for the Tigers (6-7).
• Russellville 4, Lawrence County (Ala.) 3: Brodie Vandiver scored the go-ahead run on a goundout in the top of the seventh inning for Russellville (8-8).
Banks Langston led the Golden Tigers with a double, triple and two RBIs. Brayden Spurgeon added a hit and an RBI in support of Logan White, who struck out 11.
• Hackleburg 11, Phillips 0: Aydan Beard pitched five no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts for Hackleburg (10-5). Blaise Vickery tallied a pair of doubles with six RBIs.
• Belgreen 17, Tremont 2: Landon Cox reached base three times, scored three runs and drove in four for the Bulldogs (3-7) in the five-inning game. Six other players scored at twice for Belgreen.
• Hatton 6-12, Falkville 4-13: Parker Huff threw a two-hitter and Cole Borden scored three times for the Hornets in the opener.
Falkville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh — after Hatton scored four in the top — to get a walk-off win in the nightcap. Will Steadman reached base three times and had two RBIs and three runs scored, while Bryson Jeffreys had three RBIs for the Hornets (10-10).
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 9, Mount Pleasant 3: Kole Shultz had three RBIs and Alex Bedford reached base three times for the Wildcats (1-3).
• Waterloo 6, Cherokee 0: Chris Godwin pitched a one-hitter and drove in two runs for Waterloo (2-5) downed the Indians (0-13).
For Godwin, it was feast-or-famine on the mound. He struck out 13 but walked 10. Landon Williams’ single was the only hit he allowed. Drew Lanier went 3-for-4 for the Cougars.
--
Softball
• Cherokee 14, Covenant Christian 5: Destiny Trevino homered, tripled and reached base two other times for the Indians (10-9), while Madison Taylor and Tatum Lockett each had three RBIs. Ashlee Game scored twice and drove in a run for the Eagles (0-2).
• Florence 6, James Clemens 2: Aubrie Montgomery homered and AG Malone doubled and tripled for the Falcons (4-12). Ty Hampton struck out eight in five innings of relief.
• Rogers 11, Wilson 3: Avery Lindsey had three RBIs and Piper Gooch and Marlo Williams each knocked in a pair for Rogers (14-9). Delacey West reached twice and scored a run for Wilson (9-9-1).
• Brooks 8, Deshler 1: Brayleigh Leone had three of the Lions' 15 hits. Abby Herndon pitched a no-hitter with an unearned run allowed for Brooks (14-7). Havah Standridge scored for Deshler (9-8).
• Lauderdale County 12, Colbert County 1: Brayden Chandler threw a seven-hitter and struck out four for the Tigers (10-5). Shila Marks doubled and tripled, while Piper Goodman scored three times. Harmonie McClain drove in the run for the Indians (6-10).
• Mars Hill 11, Lexington 0: Emma Kate Wright homered, walked, had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Panthers (7-6) over the Golden Bears (2-11). Kelsie McDaniel threw a five-inning four-hitter. Madie Sain and Marah Bowerman each scored twice and knocked in two runs.
• Muscle Shoals 20, Decatur 0: Addison Armstrong doubled twice and drove in five runs for Muscle Shoals (12-4) in the three-inning affair.
Julia Branscome and Leilah Mennes each scored three runs for the Trojans, who scored 16 runs in the first inning.
• Belgreen 18, Red Bay 3: Lily Blackburn scored twice and had four RBIs for the Bulldogs (12-5-1), with Caron Hovater drove in another three. Jazmyn Pearson knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers (6-9-1).
• Red Bay 6, Tharptown 0: Hannah Butler tossed a four-hitter and struck out 12 for the Tigers, while Jazmyn Pearson reached base three times and scored twice. Alyssa Fischer reached base twice for the Wildcats (6-4).
• Colbert Heights 19, Phil Campbell 0: Katie Dickerson homered twice and drove in six runs for the Wildcats (6-3), while Missey French reached base three times and had four RBIs and Mckenzie Gann reached base four times. The Bobcats (3-7) managed just three hits.
• Hackleburg 11, Vina 1: Braylynn Pope had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Panthers (13-7) over the Red Devils (3-11). Laine Steward threw a five-inning three-hitter with no earned runs. Steward and Madelyn Burt eached reached base three times.
• Loretto 5, Collinwood 4: Emily Cozart’s sacrifice bunt scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning for the Mustangs (2-4). Alyssa Gray scored twice for the Trojans (0-4).
• Wayne County 17, Culleoka 2: Jac Keaton and Emma Bryant each had a triple for the Wildcats (3-1).
• Russellville 6, Lawrence County (Ala.) 3 (11 innings): Russellville pushed across three runs in the top of the 11th inning.
Winning pitcher Paislee James went the distance for Russellville (8-11) and had three of the team’s 19 hits. Brooklyn Butler led the Golden Tigers with four hits and three RBIs.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 8, Hamilton 0: Silas Weeks scored three goals and Hezekiah Weeks added two goals and an assist for the Trojans (7-1-1).
Trey Stoddard added three assists and Alex Hall had two. Mason Mueller and Sergio Torres combined for the shutout.
Muscle Shoals plays at Columbia Thursday.
--
Boys golf
• Lexington downs Central: A.J. Stewart's 45 led Lexington to a 17-stroke win over Central at Joe Wheeler. The Golden Bears carded a 202.
• Linley leads Deshler: John Linley's 40 helped Deshler finish at 182 to beat Colbert County, Waterloo and Rogers at Cypress Lakes.
• Lauderdale County 171, Brooks 175: Lucas Pinegar of Brooks shot 36 to win medalist honors at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Schoolmaster course.
Brody Butler-Peck finished with a 38 for the Lions. Isaac Darracott shot 40 for Lauderdale County, while Peyton Preston shot 42.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 5, Russellville 4: After winning 2-of-3 doubles matches, Everette Minshew, Braxton Black and Oliver Thompson provided singles victories for Deshler.
• Covenant Christian 9, Red Bay 0: The Eagles dropped only nine games. Tucker McWilliams, Zack Bell and CJ Richardson each won their singles matches at 8-0.
--
Girls tennis
• Russellville 7, Deshler 2: Peyton Parrish, Sofia Tiffin, Addie Strickland, Kinsley Palmer and Kaitlyn Speck won singles matches for Russellville.
• Covenant Christian 9, Red Bay 0: The Eagles did not lose a game. Zoe Griffin, Avery Marlar, Campbell Norris, Amy Jo Fogle and Lauren Thompson each won singles matches 8-0, while Laura Beth Lawler won by forfeit.
• Muscle Shoals 8, Hartselle 1: Kennley Kirk won 10-6 in a tiebreaker at No. 2 singles to highlight Muscle Shoals’ win. In doubles, Annabelle Ford and Carmen Williams also needed a 10-4 win in a tiebreaker to notch the No. 2 doubles point.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.