Will King and Alex Guidry provided some necessary insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to help the Belgreen baseball team hold off Vina 9-7 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs led 7-1 after five innings, but the Red Devils scored three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh on an error, steal of home and single.
Guidry went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Belgreen (5-7), while King added three hits and scored three runs. Landon Cox touched home plate three times as well.
• Brooks 7-0, Mars Hill 6-5: Christian Chatterton collected five base hits in the doubleheader for the Lions (8-4), while Seth Walton reached base three times. Jack Irby reached base four times and drove in two runs for the Panthers (16-4) with Sam Williams contributing three RBIs.
• Deshler 11, Jemison 1: Jascob Alexander threw a five-inning three-hitter for the Tigers (16-6). He also reached base three times and drove in three runs. Price Thornton had a four-RBI day for Deshler and Easton Filler scored three runs.
• Hickman (Mo.) 16, Deshler 2: Will Richards and Jacob Allen drove in the runs for the Tigers.
• Muscle Shoals 13, Hamilton 2: Carter Berryhill had three RBIs, Sam Reed reached base three times and Cruise Baker scored three runs for the Trojans in the five-inning affair. Houston Tibbs reached base twice for the Aggies (9-12).
• Central 17, White Plains 4: Elijah Lambert drove in four runs, while Jackson Brewer and Austin Seamons had three RBIs apiece for the Wildcats (13-7).
• Lexington 11, Sheffield 0: Zach Turner threw a six-inning two-hitter and Braden Allen drove in four runs for the Golden Bears (13-1), who shut out the Bulldogs for the second straight day. Ian Schnurer and Houston Berryhill had the hits for Sheffield (9-7).
• Colbert Heights 23, Brindlee Mountain 1: Caden Hyde reached base three times and drove in five runs for the Wildcats (10-11), while Brody Risner went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. Brody Thompson and Beau Hendrick also drove in a trio of runs.
• Jasper 8, Russellville 7: The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Eli Bloutwell hit a three-run homer for the Golden Tigers (10-11), who also got three RBIs from Brodie Vandiver.
• Phil Campbell 16, Haleyville 8: Bryant Anthony homered twice, scored four runs and drove in four to help the Bobcats (14-5) rallied from an early 8-3 deficit. Robby Robinson finished 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Jason Kutis had three hits and three RBIs, while Evan Cagle homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Lions (4-17)
• Red Bay 13, Tharptown 12: The Tigers took the lead with a three-run sixth inning and Mitchell Kennedy scored what proved to be the winning run on a walk in the top of the seventh.
BP Blair went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Red Bay (9-8), while Jeramiah Thorne had three hits and Eli Farris reached base five times with two hits and three walks.
Logan Bevis had three RBIs for Tharptown (4-14).
• Loretto 13, Lewis County 3: Connor Pope had four RBIs for the Mustangs (7-3), while Carter Daniel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Carter Roberson went 3-for-3.
• Wayne County 13, Culleoka 5: Jesse Dixon drove in three runs for the Wildcats (3-3), while Drew Bevis and Hector Merino had two RBIs each.
• Lincoln County 6, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Alex Bedford was the only baserunner for the Wildcats (2-6). He drew a walk.
--
Softball
• Brooks 8, Brewer 4: Preslie Bunch reached base three times and drove in four runs for the Lions (15-7), while Baylee Darby had three RBIs and scored twice.
• White Plains 2, Florence 0: AG Malone recorded the only hit for the Falcons (5-15-1).
• Wilson 2, Enterprise 2: Delacey West threw a six-inning eight-hitter and Belle Murphy reached base twice for the Warriors (11-10-3).
• Springville 9, Colbert County 0: Andrea Hacker and Harmonie McClain recorded the hits for the Indians (6-15).
• Elkmont 5, Russellville 1: Summer Butler reached base three times for the Golden Tigers (8-12), while Jaiden Calvert scored the run.
• Belgreen 11, Central 8: Noelle Willingham and Morgan Vandiver both homered and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs (16-7-1). Peyton Benson reached base twice and scored twice for the Wildcats (6-11).
• Lauderdale County 10, Arlington Heights (Ill.) 8: Kendall Lumpkin drove in seven runs with a grand slam and a three-run double to lead Lauderdale County (13-8).
Shila Marks had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.
• Highland 3, Lauderdale County 1: Kendall Lumpkin homered for Lauderdale County.
• Smithville (Miss.) 16, Red Bay 3: Smithville scored 13 runs over the final four innings. Jazmyn Pearson had a double and one RBI for Red Bay (6-11-1).
• Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 14, Cherokee 1: Carli Sparks scored for the Indians (10-13) on an RBI from Destiny Trevino.
• Jasper 13, Haleyville 0: Hope Swims was the only base runner for the Lions (6-10).
• Winfield 14, Phil Campbell 1: Chaley Bullington scored for the Bobcats (3-8) on an RBI from Mia Ambrosio.
• Giles County 10, Loretto 0: Jenny Clifton recorded the only hit for the Mustangs (2-6), who managed just three total baserunners.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.