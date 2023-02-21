LAWRENCEBURG — Luke Mattox scored 19 points to help Lawrence County win its first district championship since 2018.
Jakabri Stevenson added 12 points, T.J. Gobble 11 and Blake Long 10 in the Wildcats' 57-54 victory over Page for the Class 3A, District 8 crown.
Lawrence County (24-6) will host either Stone Memorial or Livingston Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 4 quarterfinals.
Mattox was 5-of-6 on free throws in the fourth quarter, part of the Wildcats' 9-of-13 effort at the line in the final period.
Andrew Cucullu led Page (17-11) with 18 points. Calvin Kotarba scored 12 and Issac Power 10.
The Patriots had beaten Lawrence County twice in the regular season.
• Giles County 45, Loretto 30: The Bobcats (20-8) beat the Mustangs (19-10) for the 2A, District 10 title. Loretto, which set a season low for points, will host White House Heritage in the Region 5 quarterfinals Saturday.
--
Baseball
• Deshler 8, Addison 1: Jacob Alexander and William Richards combined on a 10-strikeout, one-hitter for the Tigers.
Alexander tossed four no-hit innings. Camden Fuller led the Deshler with three hits and three runs, while Reese Wilson drove in two runs and Easton Fuller tripled.
• Elkmont 10, Rogers 0: Curt Hobbs struck out nine and walked one in a no-hitter for the Red Devils. Bryson Miller drove in three runs for Elkmont.
• Mars Hill 14, Colbert Heights 4: Mars Hill scored the final 10 runs, including a game-ending grand slam by Jay Dobbs.
Dobbs finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and six RBIs. Chandler Wilbanks scored three times, while Jaxon Poag had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Brody Risner had two of Colbert Heights’ three hits.
--
Softball
• Rogers 11, Lexington 5: Piper Gooch, Erika Cooley and Alona Davis homered for the Pirates.
Briley Allen and Haven Masonia led Lexington with two hits each.
• Tharptown 8, Sheffield 5: A five-run sixth inning lifted Tharptown.
Winning pitcher Alyssa Fischer went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Lily Sutton also drove in two runs.
Kiara Seay doubled and had two RBIs for Sheffield.
• Mooreville 13, Red Bay 0: Jazmyn Pearson had the only hit for Red Bay.
--
Boy soccer
• Florence 2, Huntsville 1: Melvin Rojas scored the winning goal in the second half for the Falcons.
Brady Allen scored in the first half for Florence (3-2), and Kayden Stewart had an assist. Brent Thompson was in goal for Florence, which also got a strong defensive performance from Chandler Dixon. The Falcons host the Florence Soccer Challenge this weekend.
• Muscle Shoals 6, Haleyville 0: Silas Weeks scored three goals to lead the Trojans to a season-opening win.
Hezekiah Weeks, Jorge Garcia and Owen Brummett each scored a goal, with Weeks adding three assists. Mason Mueller had four saves for the Trojans (1-0), who host Decatur Thursday.
--
Boys tennis
• Florence 9, Russellville 0: Florence (4-0) dropped only six games in winning the top four singles matches in sweeping Russellville. Cade Black won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Slade Campbell was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 6. Tai Do and Jack White needed three sets to win at No. 1 doubles over Davis Tomas/Reece Carson.
• Brooks 9, Priceville 0: Aaron Peck, L. Edward Jones and Chandler Patton each posted 10-1 wins to lead Brooks. Peck and Jones also teamed for a 10-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
--
Girls tennis
• Russellville 8, Florence 1: Russellville won 5-of-6 singles matches and all three double matches. Peyton Parrish won at No. 1 and Sofia Tiffin won at No. 2. Luci Vacik claimed the only win for Florence (4-0) at No. 3 singles.
• Brooks 9, Priceville 0: Brooks lost only 14 games in six singles matches. Maggie Junkin won 10-3 at No. 1, while Darby Clark, Anna Lee Hall and Audrey Dunagan each posted 10-1 wins. Madeline Walton and Madelyn Brink rounded out the singles winners for the Lions.
