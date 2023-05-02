Mars Hill had little trouble winning two games in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament Tuesday to clinch a berth in the upcoming North Regional softball tournament.
The Panthers (24-11) routed Colbert County 13-2 and Lauderdale County 11-1 to easily advance to the championship game Thursday.
Emma Kate Wright and Molly Wright carried the Panthers against Colbert County, combining for eight RBIs. Emma Kate Wright homered twice and finished with five RBIs. She also scored three times. Molly Wright had a triple and three RBIs.
Hallie Holland had two of Colbert County’s six hits.
Against Lauderdale County, Olivia Stegall had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs for the Panthers. She also picked up the win, limiting Lauderdale County (23-18-1) to a Kendall Lumpkin home run and a Lexi Embry single.
Ella Embry scored three runs and had two hits, while Madie Sain had two hits and two RBIs.
Mars Hill plays the winner of Lauderdale County-Colbert County in the championship game.
• Lauderdale County 15, Clements 0: Emma Russell pitched a two-hitter over three innings.
Kendall Lumpkin led the Tigers with a home run and four RBIs. She also scored three times. Brooke Patterson had three RBIs with a triple.
• Colbert County 7, Clements 3: Hallie Holland’s grand slam was one of three hits the Indians (12-24) collected.
• Winfield 4, Colbert Heights 3: Ivey Sims hit a walk-off single for Winfield in the Class 3A, Area 12 tournament loser’s bracket final. It capped a three-run seventh inning for the Pirates. Missey French reached base three times for the Wildcats (17-15).
• Colbert Heights 11, Phil Campbell 0: Rebekah Ratliff tossed a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk to eliminate the Bobcats. Emily McGaughy and Mckenzie Gann both drove in three runs for the Wildcats. Kadence Taylor drew the walk for Phil Campbell (3-16).
• Winfield 3, Colbert Heights 1: Missey French reached base twice and Cadence Kennedy scored for the Wildcats.
• Carbon Hill 15, Phil Campbell 0: The Bobcats managed to reach base on three hits and an error.
• Rogers 13, Deshler 0: Piper Gooch reached base four times, drove in three runs and scored twice to help the Pirates (26-19) win the Class 4A, Area 16 loser’s bracket. Rogers, who also got three runs scored from both Lauren Nash and Marlo Williams, will play Brooks for the area title at 4 p.m. Thursday with a second game, if necessary, to follow.
Addison White reached base twice for the Tigers (21-21).
• Deshler 11, Central 1: Alivia Lewis tossed a six-inning two hitter and struck out three to help the Tigers avoid elimination. Kendall Scogin and Tanleigh Jeffreys each collected three hits and Addison White scored three runs. Ali Thompson scored for the Wildcats (11-27).
• Brooks 3, Rogers 0: Abby Herndon threw a one-hitter and struck out six to help the Lions (30-14-1) reach the 4A, Area 16 championship game. Faith Roberson reached base four times. Piper Gooch had the hit for the Pirates.
• Curry 7, Hamilton 1: The Aggies finished as the Class 4A, Area 11 runner-up to reach the North Regional. Tesney Peoples scored for Hamilton (33-21).
• Hamilton 12, Haleyville 4: Madison Metcalf, Addi Wilson and Aubrey Sorrells each notched three hits for the Aggies in the loser’s bracket final. Metcalf also scored three times. Evelyn Kate Carroll and Maddie Wilson both reached base twice for the Lions (15-25).
• Curry 17, Haleyville 3: Maddie Wilson reached base twice for the Lions.
• Haleyville 9, Hamilton 3: L Rushing reached base three times and scored three runs for the Lions, who also got a three-run homer from A Tidwell and a two-run homer from Maddie Wilson. Hope Smith reached base three times for the Aggies.
• Lawrence County 10, Russellville 3: The Golden Tigers (21-25) committed four errors in the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament elimination game. Jaiden Calvert reached base three times with an RBI and run scored. Brooklyn Butler also reached three times and scored a run.
• Hartselle 4, Muscle Shoals 1: Muscle Shoals lost in the Class 6A, Area 15 championship, but the Trojans (19-8) move on to the North Regional. Lielah Mennes hit a home run.
• Muscle Shoals 17, Decatur 2: Addison Armstrong and Blakelyn Austin each recorded three hits for Muscle Shoals.
• Muscle Shoals 20, Decatur 0: Haven Minor reached base three times, including a homer for the Trojans.
• Austin 6, Florence 3: Ty Hampton drove in two runs and AG Malone scored a run for the Falcons (6-29-1) in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament. Florence plays James Clemens in an elimination game Wednesday.
• Waterloo 9, Cherokee 0: Serinity Sisk went deep and Claire Cooper tallied two RBIs for the Cougars (22-12-1) in the Class 1A, Area 16 championship. Gracie Sharp struck out five in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Destiny Trevino finished 2-for-3 for the Indians (19-21). Both teams advance to the North Regional.
• Cherokee 17, Covenant Christian 2: Carli Sparks mashed two homers and drove in five runs with four runs scored for Cherokee in the Class 1A, Area 16 elimination game. Layla Gorman added two RBIs. Mallory Cargile recorded a pair of hits for Covenant (5-9).
• Belgreen 12, Hackleburg 1: Makayla Willingham’s third-inning grand slam sent Belgreen (29-16-1) on the way to the Class 1A, Area 13 championship.
Willingham finished with six RBIs, while Hannah Borden homered and drove in three runs.
• Belgreen 4, Hackleburg 3: Morgan Vandiver’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh lifted Belgreen and forced a deciding game for the area title.
• Belgreen 11, Vina 0: Bryn Scott had three hits and was one of four players to drive in two runs for Belgreen behind Lily Blackburn’s one-hitter.
• Loretto 10, Mount Pleasant 4: Briley Dover reached base four times — three of which were doubles — drove in three runs and scored twice for the Mustangs (14-13), who also got three hits from Adisen Buie.
--
Baseball
• Loretto 9, Summertown 0: Clint Seymore tossed a four-hitter and struck out eight for the Mustangs (20-7), who also got a home run from Carter Daniel and three hits from Lane Ezell.
--
Golf
• Haleyville boys, Mars Hill girls win section titles: Haleyville’s boys shot 322 to win the Class 4A, Section 4 tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Schoolmaster course.
The defending Class 4A state champs edged Brooks (329) by seven shots for the team title. Rogers (333) and Priceville (334) also qualified for next week’s sub-state tournament.
Priceville’s Cole Lindeman shot 75 to capture medalist honors by two shots over Brody Butler-Peck of Brooks and Rogers’ John Swiger. Brant White and Hudson Lawson each shot 78 to lead Haleyville.
Deshler’s John Linley shot 80 to qualify as an individual.
Defending state champion Mars Hill ran away with the girls section title, shooting 274 to win by 51 shots over West Point (321) on a windy day when only seven players broke 100. Mars Hill’s Esther Alexander shot 84 to claim medalist honors.
• Lauderdale County breezes to victory: With three players breaking 80, Lauderdale County finished with a 315 team score and a 22-shot win over Fayette County (337) in the Class 3A, Section 4 boys tournament.
Phil Campbell was third at 478.
Peyton Preston and Kent James each shot 78 to lead the Tigers, with Preston winning a playoff to claim second place. Tanner Owens qualified for the sub-state tournament next week at the RTJ Golf Trail’s Silver Lakes course.
• Muscle Shoals girls advance to sub-state: Annalee Regan shot 77 to lead Muscle Shoals into next week’s Class 6A North sub-state tournament at Canebrake Golf Club.
The Trojans turned in a 312 team total to advance, with Regan finishing in third place.
In addition, Trojans’ Colton Bullington (79) and Milan Key (83) qualified in individual play for the boys' substate round.
--
Boys soccer
• Russellville 2, Boaz 1: The Golden Tigers (15-2-1) will play at Guntersville in the Class 5A quarterfinal.
• St. John Paul II 2, Mars Hill 1: The season ended for the Panthers (10-5-3) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
