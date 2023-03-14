FLORENCE — Jack Irby's gem on the mound led Mars Hill to an 8-1 victory over Red Bay on Tuesday. Irby pitched a complete game for Mars Hill (9-3), allowing one hit.
BP Blair had the lone RBI for Red Bay (4-4).
• Central 10, East Lawrence 0: Jaden Smith tallied four RBIs for Central (7-5).
• West Limestone 14, Wilson 4: Gage Wilson had 3 RBIs for Wilson (5-6).
• Russellville 10, Florence 1: Banks Langston homered and had five RBIs, while Cayden Johns struck out five over four no-hit innings for the Golden Tigers (6-6). Cruz Files reached twice for the Falcons (5-7).
• Covenant Christian 15, Waterloo 0: John Michael Basinger recorded three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored for Covenant (3-1).
• Pontotoc (Miss.) 4, Deshler 2: Jascob Alexander recorded two RBIs for Deshler (10-4).
• Brooks 1, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Christian Chatterton struck out 13 batters over six no-hit innings pitched for Brooks (3-3). The Lions scored their run off a balk from the Wildcats (0-2).
• Shoals Christian 15, Cherokee 5: Greg Yeates tallied five hits and six RBIs for the Flame (3-6).
• Lindsay Lane 7-18, Hatton 0-4: Ray Anderson struck out 19 and allowed only one hit Lindsay Lane blanked Hatton (7-7) in the opener.
• Collinwood 6, Rogers 5: Quint Smith had two hits, including a double, for Rogers in its loss.
The Trojans used a four-run fifth inning to take the lead.
• Sheffield 16, Belgreen 0: Jon Will Hufstedler went 4-for-4 with three runs scored to help Sheffield rout Belgreen.
Austin Stutts went 3-for-3 and had two RBIs, while Houston Berryhill drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.
• Muscle Shoals 4, Phil Campbell 2: Braden Mauldin limited Phil Campbell (9-3) to four hits, including a two-run home run to Robby Robinson, as the Trojans edged Phil Campbell.
• Lexington 14, Tharptown 1: Zach Turner threw a five-inning complete game and had two RBIs to lead the Golden Bears (6-1).
• Loretto 7, Spring Hill 2: Caden Porter homered, walked twice, had two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Mustangs (1-1).
• Lauderdale County 6, Ardmore 3: Lauderdale County (5-4) scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to rally past Ardmore.
--
Softball
• West Morgan 5, Hatton 3: Marlie Hood knocked in two RBIs and Bradyn Mitchell had 10 strikeouts for Hatton (6-10).
• Curry 1, Hamilton 0: Aubrey Sorrells recorded two hits for Hamilton (13-3).
• Hackleburg 7, Belgreen 4 (8 innings): Braylynn Pope’s three-run homer in the eighth inning fueled the Panthers (9-6). Makayla Willingham homered and had three RBIs for Belgreen (9-3).
• Cherokee 12, Colbert Heights 10: Desiree Willis tallied five RBIs for Cherokee (9-5). Dickerson knocked in three runs for the Wildcats (1-1).
• Mars Hill 15, Colbert County 5: Emma Kate Wright reached base four times, including a home run, and scored three runs with three RBIs for Mars Hill (3-4). Mallory Gargis recorded two hits for the Indians (4-5).
• Waterloo 15, Frank Hughes 0: Caroline Lambert went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Waterloo (5-1).
• Central 8, Deshler 6: Ella Kate Hewett recorded two RBIs for Central (2-5). Haley Goodloe hit a home run for Deshler (6-6).
• Hartselle 5, Muscle Shoals 1 (8 innings): Kaitlyn Trepanier scored for the Trojans.
• Covenant Christian 18, Sheffield 16: Covenant outlasted Sheffield in a game that featured two grand slams, 26 walks and 16 hits.
Ashlee Gann hit a grand slam and scored four runs to lead Covenant (1-0). Reece Montgomery had two hit and three RBIs, while Ella grace Estave went the distance to get the win.
Sheffield trailed 18-9 going to the bottom of the seventh but scored seven times to pull within two runs.
• Tharptown 5, Red Bay 0: Alyssa Fisher tossed a three-hit shutout and drove in two runs with a double and triple to lead Tharptown.
• Wayne County 16, Mount Pleasant 1: Kylee Brewer and Kelsey Carroll highlighted a nine-run first inning with back-to-back, first-pitch home runs as Wayne County opened the season.
--
Golf
• Haleyville boys, Mars Hill girls take tournament titles: Defending Class 4A champion Haleyville shot 592 over two rounds to win the boys championship at the Chris and Patricia Burns tournament at Cypress Lakes.
Florence finished a distant second in the boys division at 649.
The Mars Hill girls, also defending state champion, won the girls division in the tournament.
Haleyville’s Griffin Kimbrell shot 140 to capture medalist honors. Annalee Regan of Muscle Shoals won girls medalist honors with a 36-hole 158 total.
Florence’s Addison Vaughn and Muscle Shoals’ Brooklyn Wright were named to the all-tournament team.
• Waldrep earns medalist honors: Foster Waldrep shot 40 to win a quad-match with Russellville, Central and Mars Hill A-team.
--
Boys tennis
• Florence 8, Muscle Shoals 1: Jack White and Jake Champion secured singles matches for the Falcons. White and Tai Do won a doubles match.
• Deshler 7, Wilson 2: Everette Minshew and Mitchell Brazeale each won singles matches for Deshler. They also combined for a doubles win.
• Covenant 6, Shoals Christian 3: Zack Bell and Jake Hall both won a singles match for Covenant, while John David Bachofer took a match for Shoals Christian.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 8, Florence 1: Annabelle Ford and Carmen Williams won singles matches, while Kenley Kirk and Madelyn Bendall won a doubles match for the Trojans.
• Deshler 6, Wilson 3: Anna Lee Hester and AK Johnson won matches in singles, and Landen McAlpin and Lillian Gamble took a doubles match.
• Shoals Christian 6, Covenant Christian 3: Kara Rhodes and Mamie Bachofer won singles matches for Shoals Christian. Avery Marlar won a match for Covenant.
--
Track and field
• Seay wins 2 events: Sheffield's Kiara Seay won the 100 and 200 at a meet at Florence. Janiyah Huddson was first in the shot put.
