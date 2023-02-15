Muscle Shoals earned a trip to the Northwest Regional on Tuesday night, dropping Lee-Huntsville 68-41.
The reward for the win is a Friday date with top-ranked Pinson Valley, the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
Undefeated Pinson Valley advanced with a 75-47 win over Hartselle.
Jalen Bowens led the Trojans (21-5) with 19 points, while Luke Mosley had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Seth Mosley added 10 points.
• Haleyville 64, Priceville 41: Drake James finished with 31 points, his third 30-point game of the season, to lead the Lions (17-14) in a 4A subregional.
Evan Cagle added 12 points and Bryant James 10 for Haleyville, which will play No. 1 Westminster-Huntsville on Saturday in Hanceville.
The Lions are in a regional for a fourth straight year and the seventh time in nine seasons.
• Lauderdale County 51, Phil Campbell 39: Miles Edwards paced the Tigers with 13 points and Samuel Adams added 12. Tanner Owens finished with 10 points in a 3A subregional.
Kyle Pace had 18 points for Phil Campbell (18-12). Quentin Hyde finished with 14 points.
Lauderdale County (20-10) takes on Childersburg, a winner over Winfield, on Saturday at the Northwest Regional.
• Mars Hill 58, Sulligent 45: Mars Hill beat Sulligent to advance to the Class 2A Northwest Regional for the seventh consecutive season.
The Panthers (22-9) take on Whitesburg Christian (23-7) on Friday.
Carson Thrasher led Mars Hill with 14 points. Connor Pigg added 12 points and Cannon Pigg 11.
Noah Chism led Sulligent with 12 points.
• Red Bay 62, Hatton 41: Red Bay earned a berth in the Class 2A Northwest Regional in Hanceville.
The Tigers (23-7) play Tanner on Friday, looking to advance to the regional final. Holden Inmon topped Red Bay with 15 points. Cody Carnes scored 12 and Lawson Glover added 10.
Kahne Little led Hatton (19-9) with 12 points and LaMarcus Almon scored 11.
• Covenant Christian 93, Vina 42: With four players in double figures, Covenant Christian won its Class 1A subregional game.
The Eagles (27-3) play Meek (24-7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Northwest Regional in Hanceville.
Reagan Lawson scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Eagles. Jalen Chandler added 14, while Cayden Smith and Trey Kellogg added 12 points each.
Conner Davidson topped Vina (11-18) with 23 points.
• Shoals Christian 50, Hackleburg 40: Shoals Christian is headed to the Northwest Regional for the first time in 10 years. The Flame take on Marion County (19-6) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Isaiah Shaw’s 21 points led Shoals Christian (21-9). Danny King added 10.
Jaquan Reeder led Hackleburg (11-12) with 23 points.
• Wayne County 90, Hampshire 37: The Wildcats assured themselves of advancing out of district play.
Will Robertson scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats (14-11). Caymen Camfield added 17 points, while Sayler Skelton scored 15 and Jace Foster 10.
Wayne County is at Santa Fe Thursday as the Class 1A, District 10 tournament continues.
• Culleoka 54, Collinwood 47: The Warriors (9-17) downed the Trojans (4-21) in the 1A, District 10 quarterfinals.
• Westminster-Huntsville 65, Brooks 21: The 4A top-ranked Wildcats (26-3) mowed down the Lions (13-17) to reach the Northwest Regional semifinals.
• Elkmont 53, Colbert County 48: The Red Devils (10-16) beat the Indians (13-12) in a 3A subregional.
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 2, Tharptown 0: Dawson Derr scored on a putback and Tyler Foster scored on a penalty kick for Mars Hill.
The Panthers (2-1) are off until March 3-4 when they play in the River City Classic.
• Florence 7, Athens 0: Colton Swift scored two goals to lead the Falcons (2-1-1).
Mario Tepec, Melvin Rojas, Liam Godfrey, Adan Martinez and Nicholas Paparitto also had goals for Florence. Kayden Stewart led with two assists.
--
Girls tennis
• Wilson 7, Covenant Christian 2: Wilson dropped singles matches at Nos. 1-2, but swept the final seven.
MaKayla Carter, Emma Darby, Mollie Buerhaus and Percy Carson won singles matches for the Warriors, who swept the three doubles matches. Zoe Griffin and Avery Marlar earned Covenant Christian’s points.
--
Boys tennis
• Wilson 5, Covenant Christian 4: James Mallette won at No. 1 singles and Noah Hetrick won at No. 2 after combining to win the No. 1 doubles points for the Warriors. Freddie Franks also won a singles point for Wilson.
Zack Bell, AJ Karr and Jake Hall won singles matches for Covenant Christian.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.