AG Malone went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored to power the Florence softball team to a 16-10 win over Central on Tuesday.
The victory snaps a 13-game skid of the Falcons (6-27-1), who last won nearly a month ago against Mount Pleasant on March 27.
Charlee Weatherford reached base four times and scored four runs for the Falcons, who also got four RBIs from Makaila Brown and three from both Ty Hampton and CG Johnson.
Peyton Benson had three hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored for the Wildcats (10-22).
• Russellville 11, Deshler 1: Jacey Moore tossed a five-inning four-hitter with six strikeouts and hit a two-run homer to lead the Golden Tigers, while Addison Holcomb also homered and had four RBIs, and Jenna Whitfield reached base three times. Addison White scored for the Tigers (19-19).
• Hatton 10, Brooks 6: Anna Potter reached base three times, had two RBIs and scored twice to help the Hornets (22-21), who scored all their runs in the first inning. Kailyn Quails also drove in two runs and touched home plate twice. Karley Moreland homered for the Lions (28-14-1).
• Mars Hill 21, Athens Bible 4: Molly Wright homered, had four RBIs and three runs scored for the Panthers (21-9), while Olivia Stegall reached base five times and Ella Embry scored four runs.
• Tharptown 4, Vina 3: Ashton Tharp doubled in the go-head run in the sixth inning for the Wildcats (11-9), one of her three hits. Alyssa Fisher tossed a four-hitter with all the run unearned.
• Winfield 23, Red Bay 9: Jazmyn Pearson scored a trio of runs and Emma Blackburn reached base three times for the Tigers (12-18-1).
• Jasper 8, Haleyville 3: Abby Tidwell homered and drove in three runs for the Lions (11-20).
• Lynn 14, Phillips 0: Kalei Garrison recorded the only hit for the Bears (2-23).
• Giles County 15, Loretto 3: Aubrey Ezell reached base twice and scored for the Mustangs (11-13), who managed just five hits.
• Wayne 12, Adamsville 5: Kenzie Griggs reached base three times and scored three runs for the Wildcats (13-7), while Blair Baugus scored twice and Isabell Luedeke drove in a pair of runs.
• Lauderdale County 8, James Clemens 6: Adeline Dickerson went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Tigers (20-16-1). Kendall Lumpkin also reached base a trio of times.
• Hackleburg 11, Phil Campbell 0: Ellie Nichols pitched a complete game and recorded four RBIs, while Carson Browning drove in two runs and scored three runs for the Panthers (25-16). Macy Welborn went 2-for-2 for Phil Campbell (3-14).
• Colbert County 3, East Lawrence 2: Harmonie McClain reached base three times and had two RBIs for the Indians (11-23). Makayli Davis tossed a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
• Colbert Heights 10, Covenant 1: Six players drove in at least one run for Colbert Heights (16-13), including two RBIs from Katie Dickerson. Mallory Cargile reached base twice for the Eagles (4-7).
• Colbert Heights 15, Sheffield 4: Missey French and Cloe Murphy combined for five hits, six RBIs and five runs scored for Colbert Heights for the Wildcats. Addison Booth drove in a run for the Bulldogs (5-13-2).
• Hamilton 3, Sulligent 1: Aubrey Sorrells reached base twice with an RBI for the Aggies (32-18). Addi Wilson struck out five in four scoreless relief innings.
• Wilson 3, Waterloo 2: Sadie Bonds homered and drove in two RBIs for Wilson (18-20-3). Waterloo (19-10-1) scored once in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t finish a comeback. Hannah Bond had an RBI.
• Rogers 10, Muscle Shoals 8: Marlo Williams hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth. She finished with four RBIs for Rogers (24-18). Karlee Wallace went 5-for-5 and Maudi Hester knocked in two runs for Muscle Shoals (17-6).
--
Baseball
• Marshall County 2, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 1: Alex Bedford doubled and drove in a run for Lawrence County (4-20).
• Wayne County 17, Santa Fe 2: Hector Merino went 3-for-3 and racked up five RBIs for the Wildcats (9-5). David Dixon added three RBIs and three pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in the five-inning run rule.
• Loretto 2, Summertown 0: Carter Daniel tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Loretto (17-7). Mason Tidwell walked twice and scored a run for the Mustangs, who only had three hits and benefited from three Summertown errors.
--
Girls tennis
• Roberson wins flight: Mars Hill's Lauren Roberson won No. 4 singles at the Class 1A-3A championships in Mobile, beating Lauderdale County's Molly Burchell in the finals. Roberson is the second player in Mars Hill history to win a flight at state. Amira Schultz won at No. 1 singles last year.
--
Boys tennis
• Covenant pair second: Covenant Christian's Zack Bell and Jake Hall were the 1A-3A runners-up at Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively. Bell lost 6-0, 6-1 to St. James' Ryan Jeong. Hall lost 6-0, 6-0 to St. James' Jason Jeong. St. James won all nine flights.
--
Boys soccer
• Loretto 8, Wayne County 0: The Mustangs (7-3-2) recorded their sixth shutout.
• James Clemens 2, Florence 0: The Falcons close out the regular season at 13-7.
