PHIL CAMPBELL — A couple “we got ice” chirps came from Phil Campbell’s dugout on Tuesday.
During the Bobcats’ 11-1 win against Colbert County, their batters were plunked a total of seven times. That helped the offense, which was led by Cam Habada with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Hunter Baker and Koltin Hester each added two RBIs, while Eli Taylor pitched six one-hit innings for Phil Campbell (19-6), which clinched its area title with the win.
Cannon Berryman recorded an RBI for the Indians (10-12).
• Elkmont 7, Lauderdale County 2: Samuel Adams homered for Lauderdale County (11-13), which needs to beat Elkmont twice Thursday to win the 3A, Area 16 title. Mykell Murrah homered twice and had five RBIs for the Red Devils (15-5).
• West Limestone 17, Rogers 0: Collin Patterson threw a three-walk no-hitter, had three RBIs and scored twice for the Wildcats (19-9). Braxton Griffin knocked in four runs. Rogers (10-12) committed five errors.
• Lexington 8, Red Bay 3: Braden Allen reached base three times, had two RBIs and scored twice to help the Golden Bears (19-2) clinch the 2A, Area 16 championship. Andrew England walked three times and scored twice. Dallas Terrell knocked in two runs and Harley Strickland scored twice for the Tigers (11-11).
• Russellville 12, West Point 11 (10 innings): Banks Langston capped a five-hit, five-RBI night with a two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Russellville to its eight straight playoff berth.
The Golden Tigers appeared headed for an easy win, carrying an 11-2 lead into the sixth inning before West Point tied it with a nine-run rally. Brandt Cummings had four hits for the Golden Tigers (17-11).
• Mars Hill 11, Sheffield 1: Hugh Hargett had three RBIs and Cade Moore scored three runs for the Panthers (21-7). Austin Stutts recorded an RBI for Sheffield (12-12).
• Decatur 5, Muscle Shoals 4: Davis Roberts singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to push the Red Raiders past the Trojans (6-17).
• Belgreen 3, Hackleburg 2: Landon Cox and Caige Smith scored on a seventh-inning error to lift the Bulldogs (11-7) past the Panthers (16-8). Smith reached base four times and scored twice. Jayce Ables walked three times for Hackleburg.
• Whitesburg Christian 15, Hatton 5: Will Steadman reached base four times and scored twice for Hatton (12-15). Bryson Jeffreys also scored twice. Benjamin Pugh had three RBIs and three runs scored for the Warriors (10-10).
• West Morgan 6, Haleyville 5: West Morgan scored the winning run on a hit batter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
JB Crumpton led Haleyville (7-19) with a double, single and one RBI.
• Richland 11, Wayne County 1: Carl Britt drove in the only run for the Wildcats (5-4) with a first-inning single.
• Waterloo 2-7, Shoals Christian 23-6: Drew Lanier drove in three runs for the Cougars (5-8), while Gage Daniel and Adam South each had two hits and two RBIs. Ashland Husainy had two hits and two RBIs for Shoals Christian (4-10).
In the opener, CJ Butler and Matthew Camp combined on a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Gregory Yeates had three hits, scored three times and drove in two runs, while Terin Harris scored three times and drove in four runs.
• Covenant Christian 11, Clements 3: Henry Glover drove in five runs with four hits, while Cayden Smith scored three times and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles (11-5) on Senior Night.
• Spring Hill 10, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Logan Clayton’s double was the only hit for Lawrence County (2-14).
--
Softball
• Hatton 15, Sheffield 0: Bradyn Mitchell had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Hornets (15-15) over the Bulldogs (3-8-2). Anna Kate Potter scored three times and Arlie Armstrong knocked in three runs.
• Brooks 6, Ardmore 3: Preslie Bunch scored three times to lead the Lions (20-9-1). Abby Herndon had two RBIs, and Karley Moreland threw a six-hitter.
• Colbert County 7, Lauderdale County 4: Gracie Summers and Hallie Holland each homered and had three RBIs to fuel the Indians (8-17). Mallory Gargis also homered. Shila Marks scored twice for the Tigers (16-9).
• Mars Hill 14, Clements 4: A 10-run second inning propelled Mars Hill (11-6). Madie Sain homered for the Panthers and Anna Jacobs added three hits.
• James Clemens 8, Florence 4: AG Malone hit a homer and a double with three RBIs for the Falcons (5-18-1).
• Loretto 10, Lewis County 0: The top three hitters in Loretto’s lineup — Briley Dover, Aubrey Ezell and Jenny Clifton — combined for nine hits, seven runs and six RBIs.
Dover had a double, two triples, scored four runs and drove in three to lead the Mustangs (4-11). Clifton doubled twice and knocked in three runs, while Ezell had three hits and scored three times.
• Deshler 7, Central 2: Kiersten Willingham walked four times and scored a run and Taylor Tittle had two RBIs for the Tigers (15-11). Mycah Beth Ray had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Wildcats (7-13).
• Hartselle 2, Muscle Shoals 0: The Trojans (14-6) mustered just one hit with 18 strikeouts off Hartselle's Blayne Godfrey.
• Curry 13, Hamilton 2: Aubrey Sorrells and Brilyn Gilstrap both reached base twice and had an RBI for the Aggies (22-13).
• Russellville 5, Lawrence County (Ala.) 2: Summer Butler and Addison Holcomb each reached safely three times, while Paislee James pitched a complete game with four strikeouts for the Golden Tigers (10-16).
• Covenant Christian 12, Shoals Christian 2: Haley Hall finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Taylor Fisher reached base four times with two RBIs for Covenant (3-3). Charliee Quimby got on three times for the Flame (2-9).
• Wilson 5, Rogers 3: Karley Hill tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors (13-13-3), who scored one run in the first four innings. Marlo Williams finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Pirates (16-15).
• Winfield 12, Colbert Heights 4: Katie Dickerson drove in two runs for the Wildcats (8-9).
• Waterloo 9, Hackleburg 4: Gracie Sharp was 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs to power the Cougars (13-6-1). Sharp also threw a five-hitter, allowing one earned run. Caroline Lambert scored three times. Saylor Cooper had an RBI and scored for the Panthers (16-11).
• Cherokee 4, Red Bay 2: Carli Sparks racked up 18 strikeouts, throwing a five-hitter for the Indians (10-9). Destiny Trevino and A'kaiya Spencer knocked in two runs each. McKenna Young stole three bases for the Tigers (8-14-1).
--
Girls tennis
• Covenant Christian 7, Lexington 2: Zoe Griffin took No. 1 singles for the Eagles, while Avery Marlar No. 2. Griffin and Marlar also teamed up to win No. 1 doubles. Cheyann Poague won the lone singles match for the Golden Bears at No. 6.
• Deshler 6, Wilson 3: Regan Dickerson took No. 1 singles for the Warriors, while Makayla Carter won No. 3 in three sets. Madison Mahaffey and AK Johnson won Nos. 2 and 4 singles for the Tigers.
--
Boys tennis
• Covenant Christian 9, Lexington 0: Gray McCoy and Collin Thompson won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for the Eagles. McCoy and Tucker McWilliams paired to win No. 1 doubles.
• Deshler 6, Wilson 3: Everette Minshew won No. 1 singles and teamed with Mitchell Brazeale to take No. 1 doubles for the Tigers. Noah Hetrick took No. 2 singles for the Warriors.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 3, Randolph 2 (shootout): Muscle Shoals outshot Randolph 5-4 on penalty kicks.
Silas Weeks scored with 11 seconds remaining to send the match to overtime. Hezekiah Weeks assisted on both goals and Mason Mueller had seven saves for the Trojans (8-4-2).
--
Girls soccer
• Mars Hill 7, Haleyville 0: Barklee Hargett scored five goals, while Ruthie Reaves, Adara Carter and Charlee Thigpen played a part in allowing no shots on goal for Mars Hill.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.