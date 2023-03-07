F220316 MARS HILL BASEBALL
Phil Campbell’s Sage Raper, pictured last season, capped off a rally with a walk-off single against Mars Hill on Tuesday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

PHIL CAMPBELL — Sage Raper singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Phil Campbell to a 9-8 win over Mars Hill in baseball Tuesday.

