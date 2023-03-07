PHIL CAMPBELL — Sage Raper singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Phil Campbell to a 9-8 win over Mars Hill in baseball Tuesday.
Raper’s single capped a four-run rally after the Panthers had taken the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Cam Habada led Phil Campbell with three hits, including a home run and double. Bryant Anthony also homered and drove in three runs for the Bobcats (6-2). Hunter Baker got the win.
Chandler Wilbanks paced Mars Hill with three hits. Sam Williams and Cade Moore each had two hits.
• Rogers 20, Waterloo 0: Hagen Butler and Jackson Kidd combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Rogers beat Waterloo.
Griffin Herston drove in five runs, while Carson McElhaney went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Keeton Hines had three hits.
• Brooks 2, Ardmore 1 (8 innings): Nick Roberson drove in the go-ahead run for Brooks (1-3). Christian Chatterton threw dive innings with 11 strikeouts as part of a combined no-hitter for the Lions. Ardmore’s lone run was walked in.
• Russellville 14, Austin 4: Cummings homered and had three RBIs and Banks Langston added two RBIs for Russellville (4-5).
• Florence 15, Lawrence County (Ala.) 5: Parker Jolly tallied three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for Florence (4-3) and Will Aston pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 11, Mt. Pleasant 2: Isaiah Bentley and Kasen Smith each finished with two RBIs, while Andrew Kidd struck out five batters for the Wildcats (2-0).
• Hatton 13, Clements 3: Hatton scored four runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 10-run win.
Alex Brackin and Will Steadman each had three hits, while Micah Harville scored three runs and doubled twice. Bryson Jefferies got the win, while Brackin earned a save.
--
Softball
• Hamilton 5, Hackleburg 3: Ella Kelley struck out 10 over six innings for Hamilton (8-1), while Maggie Harbor reached base twice with an RBI. Maddie Burt recorded two RBIs for Hackleburg (4-5).
• West Morgan 10, Russellville 7: Summer Butler tallied three hits and Emma Campbell had two RBIs for the Golden Tigers (2-8).
• Cherokee 14, Colbert Heights 7: Carli Sparks hit a home run and scored four runs and Desiree Willis added four RBIs for Cherokee (6-4). Taryn Wagnon and Autumn Willis each had two RBIs for Colbert Heights.
• Brooks 4, Wilson 0: Brooks scored all of its runs in the first three innings and Abby Herndon pitched a two-hitter in the win.
Herndon also led the Lions with a double and single. Delacey West and Karley Hill each had a single for Wison (4-4).
• Waterloo 12, Shoals Christian 0: Addie Pollard and Anna Scott combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeouts as Waterloo beat Shoals Christian.
Pollard led Waterloo with two hits and three RBIs, while Caroline Lambert had two hits.
• Hatton 3, Lauderdale County 0: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a complete-game five-hit shutout as Hatton beat Lauderdale County.
Mallie Yarbrough, Kailyn Quails, AK Potter and Arlie Armstrong each had a single for Hatton. All three runs were unearned.
Five different players each had a one hit for Lauderdale County.
• Red Bay 8, Winston County 5: Kyla Blackburn and Jazmyn Pearson each drove in two runs to lead Red Bay.
Hannah Butler got the win as Red Bay scored all of its runs in the first three innings.
• Belgreen 2, Colbert County 0: Hannah Borden and Bryn Scott drove in first-inning runs as Belgreen beat Colbert County.
Winning pitcher Lily Blackburn added two hits and Brooke Tompkins doubled twice. Hannah Holland had a double for Colbert County.
• Muscle Shoals 1, Brewer 0: Lindsey Sockwell’s one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning plated the only run as the Trojans (3-3) edged Brewer.
Sockwell’s game-winner followed singles by Julia Branscome, Kaitlyn Trepanier and Addison Armstrong.
Trepanier got the win.
• Rogers 8, Central 5: Lauren Nash drove in three runs and Marlo Williams added two hits and two RBIs as Rogers topped Central. Piper Gooch went 3-for-3 with two doubles in support of winning pitcher Avery Lindsey.
The Pirates scored six runs in the fourth inning.
--
Boys golf
• Mars Hill 181, Deshler 190, Russellville 196: Foster Waldrep shot 38 to lead Mars Hill to a tri-match win at Cypress Lakes. John Linley paced Deshler with a 39.
• Lauderdale County 169, Ardmore 212: Peyton Preston shot 38 to lead Lauderdale County past Ardmore at Joe Wheeler State Park. Jarret Douthitt shot 47 for Ardmore.
--
Girls soccer
• Mars Hill 8, Haleyville 1: Barklee Hargett scored four goals and had two assists to lead Mars Hill to a section win over Haleyville.
Evan Ann Bowling added two goals and an assist for the Panthers (2-1-2), who host West Limestone Thursday. Meredith Hubbard added a goal and an assist, with Charlee Thigpen scoring the other goal. Kayley Hubbard had an assist and Anna Elyse Cox had three saves in goal.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 2, Athens 0: Hezekiah Weeks scored in the first half and Silas Weeks added a goal in the second half as the Trojans remained unbeaten.
Hezekiah Weeks’ goal came on a penalty kick, while Silas Weeks’ goal came on an assist from goalkeeper Mason Mueller.
The Trojans (4-0-1) host West Morgan Thursday.
• Mars Hill 4, Haleyville 0: Dawson Derr scored two goals and had an assist to lead Mars Hill (3-1-1). Tristan Cheatham and Braxton Bevis also scored goals. Bryson Thrasher got the shutout. Mars Hill hosts West Limestone Thursday.
--
Boys tennis
• Russellville 5, Deshler 4: Russellville picked up singles wins Josue Tomas, David Tomas, Bryan Ruiz and Braylon Vincent to edge Deshler.
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 5, Russellville 4: Abby Wright delivered the winning point with a tiebreak victory over Lily Cate Pace 6-4, 3-6 (12-10) in Deshler’s win over Russellville.
