The season ended for two Tennessee boys teams, with White County edging Lawrence County and Wayne County falling to Moore County.
• White County 71, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 70: Lawrence County rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to take a last-minute lead but fell in the 3A, Region 4 semifinals.
T.J. Gobble's late jumper put the Wildcats (25-7) ahead, but White County's Tripp Pinion had a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds left. The Wildcats missed two shots in the final 10 seconds, the last a 3-pointer by Logan Boswell.
Alex Bedford finished with 21 points for Lawrence County (25-7), which finished with its most wins since also going 25-7 in 2002.
Blake Long and Luke Mattox added 15 points each. Long's 15 were all in the second quarter. The Wildcats trailed by 13 after Bedford drained a 60-foot shot at the third-quarter buzzer.
Pinion finished with 22 points for White County (22-11). Thomas Brock added 14, while Tomas Paul and Christian Henderson had 13 each.
• Moore County 56, Wayne County 49: Wayne County’s season ended with the loss to Moore County.
Caymen Camfield led the Wildcats (16-13) with 15 points and Cooper Shamer added 10 points. Will Baker led Moore County with 16 points.
--
Baseball
• Florence 1, Lawrence County 0: Eli Martin pitched two scoreless innings to get the win for the Falcons, while four pitchers combined to strike out 10. The group allowed four hits.
• Central 2, Brooks 0: Maddox Stamps and Dallan Dorsett each drove in a run in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie for the Wildcats. Carson May and Cole Wilcoxson combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Christian Chatterton, Nicholas Roberson and Garrett Reid had the hits for Brooks.
• Deshler 3, Colbert County 0: Price Thornton threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Tigers (5-2). Austin Elliot surrendered four hits and one earned run for the Indians (3-2).
• Hamilton 8, Phil Campbell 5: Mason Holloway reached base twice, drove in two runs and scored once for the Aggies, while Coley Gilstrap reached base twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Cam Habada reached base twice and scored twice for the Bobcats (3-2).
• Hackleburg 9, Lamar County 5: Edge Weeks reached base three times and scored twice for the Panthers (4-3), while Ross Hudson reached base twice and scored two runs.
• Lexington 21, Shoals Christian 0: Brayden Butler recorded the win for the Golden Bears. No other stats were reported.
• Wilson 5, Colbert Heights 3: Jackson Davis and Eli Smith limited Colbert Heights to four hits with nine strikeouts to improve to 5-2.
Gage Wilson led the Warriors with a double, single and one RBI. Caden Hyde, Dakota Vaughn and Brody Risher each had a double for Colbert Heights.
• Belgreen 11, Cherokee 7: Landon Cox led the Bulldogs with four RBIs. Caige Smith and Alex Guidry each added two hits and two RBIs. Jayden Allen had two hits for Cherokee.
• Decatur Heritage 19, Sheffield 4: Carter Davis drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
• Sheffield 15, Clements 5: Bryant Doll scored twice and had three RBIs, while striking out eight on the mound for the Bulldogs (6-2).
--
Softball
• Rogers 15, Waterloo 12: Kennedi Clark led the Pirates with three hits, including a double and home run, and five RBIs. Piper Gooch also homered and had three RBIs, while Jaeley Dennis had three hits and three RBIs.
Anna Scott hit a solo home run and two singles for the Cougars.
• Sheffield 8, Shoals Christian 3: Ella Borden helped Sheffield with three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Annabelle Comeens, Carly Franklin and Kayleigh Butler each had two hits for Shoals Christian.
• Hatton 10, East Lawrence 0: Bradyn Mitchell and Mallie Yarbrough each homered for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in support of Mitchell, who struck out nine and allowed one hit in six innings.
• Hackleburg 6, Phil Campbell 0: Laine Steward threw a two-hitter and struck out eight for the Panthers.
• Muscle Shoals 12, Wilson 0: Olivia Stafford homered twice and drove in six runs for the Trojans (2-0).
Stafford delivered a grand slam and a two-run homer, while Julia Branscome had three hits and finished with two RBIs. Kaitlyn Trepanier struck out six and allowed one hit — a double by Avery Darby.
• Belgreen 6-8, Red Bay 0-9: Lily Blackburn threw a five-inning three-hitter and struck out six to lead the Bulldogs (4-2) the opener. Caleigh Lawson drove in three runs in Game 2.
Gracie Edgmon reached base twice, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers (1-4) in the nightcap.
• West Morgan 6, Russellville 1: Brooklyn Butler tallied the RBI for the Golden Tigers (0-1), who managed just five hits.
• Cherokee 9, Phillips 4: Madison Taylor reached base three times, scored once and drove in a run for the Indians (4-1), while Carli Sparks reached base three times and scored three runs. Lexi Morgan hit a three-run triple for the Bears (1-0).
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 9, Haleyville 0: Iggy Rojas was one of nine goals scorers for the Falcons and one of five to tally an assist. Florence (6-4) plays at Russellville on Thursday.
--
Boys golf
• Florence 162, Brooks 176: Jonah Stovall shot 35 to lead Florence at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals. Jackson Hill shot 39 and Jake Linville 41 for the Falcons. Brody Butler-Peck led Brooks with a 38.
--
Boys tennis
• Muscle Shoals 6, Deshler 3: Max Davis won the No. 2 singles match and Cole Watkins the No. 3 to help lead the Trojans. Muscle Shoals won four of the six single matches and two of three doubles. Everett Minshew won the No. 1 singles for the Tigers and teamed with Mitchell Brazaele to win at No. 1 doubles.
• Florence 6, Hartselle 3: Jack White and Jake Champion won the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches for the Falcons (6-0), while Tai Do and White were the winning duo in the No. 1 doubles match.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Deshler 0: Annabelle Ford and Kennley Kirk won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches for the Tigers. Kirk also teamed up with Madelyn Bendall to win No. 1 doubles.
• Hartselle 8, Florence 1: Ryan Hayes won the No. 5 singles match for the Falcons (1-5) 10-4 over Lanie Shaw.
