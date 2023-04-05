TUSCUMBIA — Deshler benefited from defensive miscues and narrowly avoided a comeback from Wilson in a 5-4 win on Tuesday. The Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh but lined out to end the game.
Alivia Lewis pitched a complete game for the Tigers (12-11), while Maggie Kate Dixon reached base twice and recorded an RBI. Sadie Grace Bonds drove in two runs for Wilson (12-12-3), which helped out Deshler’s offense with six errors.
Bonds also struck out nine in the circle. Two of her five runs were earned.
• Muscle Shoals 17, Decatur 0: Blakelyn Austin reached base four times with four RBIs and Karlee Wallace added three RBIs for the Trojans (14-4).
• Mars Hill 20, Colbert County 0: Molly Wright went 4-for-4 and scored four runs, while Anna Jacobs racked up five RBIs for Mars Hill (10-6). Harmony McClain had a hit for Colbert County (6-17).
• Waterloo 17, Covenant Christian 1: Addie Pollard drove in six runs and Gracie Sharp struck out four batters in three innings for Waterloo (12-5-1). Ashlee Gann had the only RBI for Covenant (2-3).
• Brooks 3, Central 0: Preslie Bunch and Adrianna Johnson each had RBIs, while Abby Herndon recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete game for Brooks (18-9-1). MB Ray had two hits for Central (6-12).
• Austin 17, Florence 1: Ari Reeves knocked in the only run for Florence (5-17-1).
• Cherokee 10-11, Shoals Christian 0-1: Layla Gorman and Gracie Waldrep each recorded three RBIs for Cherokee (12-14), and Carli Sparks struck out 14 over six no-hit innings. A’Kaiya Spencer added two RBIs and two runs scored. Emme Sanders reached base for the Flame (2-7).
• Lauderdale County 11, Clements 1: Kendall Lumpkin drove in four runs and Lexi Embry had three RBIs to lead Lauderdale County (15-8).
• Wayne County 4-7, Loretto 1-0: In the opener, Kenzie Griggs allowed one hit for the Wildcats (8-3). Griggs then combined with Emma Bryant on the shutout in the second game and also went 3-for-3. JB Clifton led Loretto (3-10) with two hits.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 10, Hatton 5: Marlie Hood and Dagen Brown each recorded a pair of RBIs for the Hornets (13-15).
• Hackleburg 12, Haleyville 4: Saylor Copper went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored for the Panthers (16-10), while Laine Steward drove in three runs. Maddie Wilson homered for the Lions (6-12).
• Hamilton 8, Cordova 5: Ella Kelley drove in three runs and Aubrey Sorrells scored four times to lead the Aggies (22-11).
• Winfield 10, Colbert Heights 0: Four players reached base for the Wildcats (7-7).
--
Baseball
• Florence 4, Phil Campbell 3: Cruz Files reached base three times and Will Aston had two RBIs for the Falcons (12-13). Cam Habada reached base twice and scored a run for Phil Campbell (17-6).
• Lexington 4, Mars Hill 2: Zach Turner hit a two-run homer and threw a five-hitter to lead the Golden Bears (16-2). Cade Moore and Aidan Kennedy scored for the Panthers (18-6).
• Covenant Christian 14-16, Cherokee 0-0: Levi Tidwell struck out 12 on the mound and Andrew Brackin finished with five RBIs and five runs scored for the Eagles (10-5). Noah Vanwinkle reached base three times for the Indians (0-16).
• Brooks 3, West Limestone 2: Christian Chatterton’s 12-strikeout complete game fueled Brooks (9-5), which benefited from four West Limestone errors.
• Sheffield 12, Tharptown 3: Matyler Long had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Bryant Doll threw a nine-hitter and struck out seven for the Bulldogs (11-10). Dawson Higgins tripled and scored for the Wildcats (4-16).
• Deshler 2, Colbert Heights 1: Four pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts for Deshler (18-8) and Price Thornton had an RBI. Brody Risner had a hit and run scored for Colbert Heights (10-15).
• Russellville 6, Hamilton 1: Eli Boutwell knocked in two runs and struck out five batters — with six walks — on the mound for the Golden Tigers (16-11). Houston Tibbs scored a run for Hamilton (10-14).
• Lauderdale County 11-12, Clements 1-0: Skylar Tucker gave up one hit and struck out 14 in the opener and Miles Edwards pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the second game with 12 strikeouts for the Tigers (10-10).
In the opener, Brayden Brown and Tuck Green each had two RBIs. In the second game, Micah Christensen knocked in four runs. Tucker had three RBIs, with Noah Parker collecting three hits and scoring three runs.
• Haleyville 4, East Lawrence 3: Jadyn Marbutt drove in a run and scored for the Lions (6-18).
• Hackleburg 12, Vina 0: Blaise Vickery fanned 10 hitters in five innings pitched, allowing just three hits for the Panthers (15-7). Jaquan Reeder reached base three times and scored three runs.
• Athens 10, Wilson 0: Jamison Smith had the only hit in the game for Wilson (9-15).
• Wayne County 18, Hampshire 5: Wayne County scored 12 runs in the fourth inning. Riley Butler, David Dixon and Eli McClain all had three RBIs for the Wildcats (5-3).
• Loretto 18, Mount Pleasant 7: Caden Porter’s first-inning grand slam started the fun for Loretto (11-3). Jackson Traglia finished with three RBIs.
• Page 2, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Kaden Short pitched six innings with six strikeouts for Lawrence County (2-12).
• Hatton 23-17, Tanner 0-0: Owen Brackin scored four runs, while Braden Stafford and Garson Pierce scored three runs each in Hatton’s first-game rout. Will Steadman and Stafford combined for a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Hornets (12-13).
In the second game, Ian Crosslin blanked the Rattlers on one hit in five innings. Micah Harville homered and drove in three runs, while Carter Crumpton drove in three runs.
• Belgreen 11, Phillips 2: Will King drove in four runs on four hits to lead the Bulldogs. Landon Cox and Ty Hamilton each added two RBIs for Belgreen (7-7).
--
Golf
• Hill, Darracott lead local teams in Huntsville: Florence’s Jackson Hill shot 3-under-par 69 and Lauderdale County’s Isaac Darracott shot 72 to lead area teams at the 20-team Huntsville Panthers tournament at the RTJ Golf Trail’s Hampton Cove.
Playing the River Course, Hill’s 69 earned him a fourth-place finish, while Darracott, an eighth-grader, finished tied for ninth.
Lauderdale County shot 315 and finished in ninth place in a field consisting of mostly 6A-7A schools.
Hewitt-Trussville’s Gavin Isbell and Grissom’s Tyler Watts each shot 65 to claim medalist honors. Florence finished 10th at 317 and Muscle Shoals shot 342.
In the girls portion of the tournament, Muscle Shoals’ freshman Annalee Regan shot 3-under 69 to finish in third place. As a team, the Trojans finished seventh.
• Lawson leads Haleyville: Hudson Lawson's 2-under 69 led Haleyville to victory at Jasper's tournament. Griffin Kimbrell followed with a 1-under 70 and Jake Temple an even-par 71. The Lions totaled a 3-over 287, 24 shots ahead of Mortimer Jordan.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 1, Cullman 1: Hezekiah Weeks scored the game-tying goal in the second half for the Trojans (7-2-2), who play at Athens on Thursday.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0: Annabelle Ford and Kenley Kirk posted wins at Nos. 1-2 singles to lead the Trojans.
• Deshler 7, Central 2: Deshler’s Landen McCalpin won at No. 1 singles and the Tigers swept the three doubles matches.
• Brooks 5, Wilson 4: Brooks rallied after dropping 2-of-3 doubles matches. Three singles matches went to tiebreakers, with Maggie Junkin and Madelyn Brink prevailing at No. 1 and No. 5 for the Lions.
--
Boys tennis
• Florence 9, Muscle Shoals 0: Tai Do and Max Davis picked up wins at Nos. 1-2 singles, and then combined to win the No. 1 doubles point for Florence.
• Deshler 8, Central 1: Everette Minshew’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles set the tone for Deshler. Central’s win came from Taylor Brewer at No. 2.
• Wilson 6, Brooks 3: James Mallette and Noah Hetrick won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for the Warriors. They also teamed up to win No. 1 doubles. Chandler PAtton and Diego Catalan won singles at Nos. 5 and 6 for the Lions.
