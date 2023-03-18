It was scheduled to start raining in Daytona Beach, Florida, around midafternoon on Saturday.
It was an appropriate way to signal the end of North Alabama’s first postseason appearance since 2013-14 — and its season.
The Lions made just seven second-half field goals, a shooting percentage of 19, in their 72-50 loss to Southern Utah in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.
The Thunderbirds (23-12) will play the winner of Duquesne and Rice on Monday. UNA (18-15), meanwhile, heads into the offseason having lost its last four games, three of which were by double digits. The fourth was by nine points.
It didn’t help that the Lions struggled to make baskets, something that plagued them in their ASUN tournament blowout loss at Eastern Kentucky. On Saturday, UNA shot less than 30% from the field and from 3-point range. It made just 1 of 12 shots from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes.
Dallas Howell and Daniel Ortiz were the only Lions players to make more than three field goals. Howell finished with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Ortiz 11 on a mere 4-of-18. The sophomore guard attempted 12 of UNA’s 24 3-pointers. He made three of the team’s seven.
It was enough to give him 105 made 3-point baskets for the season to set a school Division I record. It was three shy of the all-time mark.
Damian Forrest added seven points to go along with a season-high 16 rebounds, 10 of which were defensive.
And while Southern Utah didn’t shoot the ball particularly great — the Thunderbirds were 38% from the field and 35% on 3-point attempts — it was substantially better in the second half.
Southern Utah made 13 of 32 shots, including 5 of 12 3-pointers to turn a 34-34 halftime score into a double-digit lead before the halfway mark of the second period. The Thunderbirds outscored the Lions 22-5 over the final six-plus minutes.
Jason Spurgin led four Southern Utah players in double-figure scoring with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Cameron Healy added 15 points, Tevian Jones 14 and Drake Allen 12. Maizen Fausett pulled down 10 boards.
