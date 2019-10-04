When: 1:00 p.m., Saturday
Where: Armstrong Stadium, Hampton, Va.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
The line: UNA by 3
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: UNA won for the first time since the first week of the season by beating Presbyterian 41-21. The story of the offense? Big plays. Running back Terence Humphrey Jr. ripped off a 88-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Christian Lopez threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Boykin and plenty of other passes downfield to set up touchdowns. The defense was all about takeaways. The secondary produced all three of them, as D’Andre Hart forced a fumble, A.J. Bracey returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown and K.J. Smith had an interception in the fourth quarter.
2. Lions have their best game rushing: Head coach Chris Willis expressed the importance of being able to run the ball on offense before Saturday’s game and the response was a season-high 211 yards on the ground. Humphrey was once again the leader with five rushes for 94 yards and a touchdown. His 88-yard score was the seventh longest rushing touchdown in school history. But this week, other running backs got into the mix. Sophomore Jaxton Carson had 61 yards, redshirt freshman Ja’Won Howell had 42 and junior running back Ron Thompson had 21.
3. Season-high in penalties: One of the few negatives in a game that North Alabama dominated the majority of was the number of penalties it had. The Lions were flagged 10 times for 92 yards, the most penalties they’ve had in a game this season. The mark also puts UNA at 28 penalties over the last three contests. It didn’t affect the outcome of Saturday’s game, but unless it’s cleaned up, it could affect them in the future.
4. Scouting Hampton: The Pirates have gone 2-2 this season before the start of Big South conference play with wins over Elizabeth City State and Howard and losses to Liberty and Virginia Union. Hampton has a high-powered offense with its passing game, led by former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois. Francois has thrown for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. His favorite target to this point is receiver Jadakis Bonds, who’s recorded 317 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the backfield, Pirates running back Shai McKenzie had accounted for 309 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He's caught two as well.
Key matchup
Hampton receivers vs. UNA secondary
The UNA secondary was tested in games against Montana and Jacksonville State and struggled, but it recovered in the win over Presbyterian. The Lions will need help in that regard facing Francois and the Pirates offense. But it starts up front, as UNA will like need to pressure Francois with defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr. and tackle Brady Owensby, to name a few, to help the defensive backs make plays.
Player of the week
Quarterback Christian Lopez
Saturday’s game was Lopez’s best this season when he went 13 for 22 with 217 yards and three touchdowns. He’s thrown for more yards in past games, but Lopez was efficient in the 41-21 over Presbyterian, averaging just over 16 yards per completion. He also orchestrated several big plays, including the 55-yard touchdown to Boykin, as well as a 45-yard pass to Cortez Hall that set up another touchdown.
By the numbers
428: Total number of yards generated by the UNA offense. It was the most yards the Lions have had in a game this season. The key in this game, however, was balance, almost equally distributing the running game (211 yards) with the passing game (217 yards).
3: Number of turnovers created by the UNA defense, the most in a game in 2019. The interceptions were big because it was the first time since the first game of the season the Lions intercepted a pass. They did it twice on Saturday. Common thread in both games? A win. UNA beat Western Illinois 26-17 with two turnovers forced. Three on Saturday resulted in a 20-point win.
64: Average number of penalties per game in 2019 for UNA. Again, the penalties didn’t affect the outcome of Saturday’s game, but those 64 yards could mean the difference between a win and a loss in some close contests going forward.
Prediction
UNA 34, Hampton 31
With the talent in both team’s on offense, this one will be a shootout. The Lions didn’t fare well in its first close game, losing 31-24 to Alabama A&M, but a rejuvenated offense will make enough big plays down the stretch to give kicker Joe Gurley a chance to win the game.
- Michael Hebert
