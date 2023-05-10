There will be a third day in Florida for the North Alabama softball team.
Even if some lightning and Florida Gulf Coast made the Lions’ second afternoon in the ASUN tournament a little longer than necessary.
Shortstop Haven Kirby threw McKenzie Whittenburg out at home plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help UNA preserve a 6-5 win Wednesday.
The Lions (32-14-1) will play top-seeded Central Arkansas at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with the winner set to play either Jacksonville State or Liberty in the next round. The loser will play Austin Peay at 4:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas won two of the three regular-season meetings against UNA.
But the Lions did get another chance at Central Arkansas without Florida Gulf Coast making things rather difficult or the almost three-hour lightning delay that preceded the bottom of the seventh.
Down three runs, Meagan Ricks homered to lead the Eagles off. After Elena Escobar surrendered back-to-back walks, Kayleigh Roper reached on a fielder’s choice against Hannah Price. Sam Leski followed up with an RBI single. Price got Tiffany Meek to ground out, but Riley Oaks singled home a run.
The only problem? Avery Viancos was caught between third and home, leading to a rundown between Kibry and catcher Georgia Land.
Kirby and Land both homered for UNA, while Maci Bridyshaw got the start and tossed the first four innings. She gave up two runs and five hits.
