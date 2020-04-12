North Alabama Athletic Director Mark Linder is focusing on the now with spring sports canceled rather than worrying about any potential implications of the coronavirus for the fall.
Linder has met with spring sports coaches on three different occasions to discuss plans for how to handle what he calls the “super seniors” — athletes who have been given the option to pursue an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA because the 2020 spring season was canceled.
Some student-athletes, Linder said, are set to graduate in May and are pursuing job opportunities. Others may need another semester to finish up classes, or they can start a plan toward a master’s degree.
The discussions are first and foremost centered on communication with the athletes and how to manage those aspects.
“Those are all ongoing conversations that we’re having with our super senior class, and then we’ll start looking at the finances and see if we can make it work,” Linder said Monday.
The financial discussions are also ongoing, Linder said.
Despite growing concerns nationwide from coaches, media personalities and the like on social media, Linder has chosen not focus on the potential effects the coronavirus could have on fall sports, particularly football.
Right now, Linder calls any speculation to the matter “premature.” He’s focused, both personally and collectively with the rest of the athletic department, on doing what is needed to flatten the curve in regard to the spread of COVID-19.
He did, however, say he expects the next month to show a lot in terms of what direction the NCAA could go to handling fall sports.
“To have those types of conversations any time before probably the middle of May ... would be really premature,” Linder said. “Sometimes when you have those types of conversations too early, it's a start of speculation that almost takes on a life of its own and can be more detrimental than it needs to be.”
UNA is still currently in a four-year transition period as part of its move from NCAA Division II to Division I.
Without a full season of spring sports, Linder said his staff is working diligently to “check all the boxes” to ensure the Lions have met requirements in regard to the transition.
Linder said one requirement is to sponsor a minimum number of sports. There could be a waiver for extenuating circumstances, which he assumes might apply for the cancelled spring sports seasons and others affected in the future.
“My hope is that there would be some latitude to helping us stay on track with our transition and keeping it to four years,” Linder said. "That will be a conversation that we’ll have to have with the NCAA, if and when it needs to happen as we get closer to the fall.”
--
Future football games
Linder also confirmed that the football team will play at North Carolina in 2027.
First reported by Fbschedules.com, the Tar Heels have agreed to pay UNA $450,000 for the game.
Linder confirmed the Lions will receive $425,000 from both Virginia Tech and BYU for 2020 games.
