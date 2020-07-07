North Alabama men's basketball player Tavon King is entering the transfer portal.
A guard who was a junior last season, King posted his announcement to Twitter on Tuesday morning.
"With so much uncertainty in the world I have decided that the best option to focus on my mental and physical health is to be close to my family and support group," King said in his post. "To continue growing on and off the floor and regain and positive and healthy state of mind. Therefore, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to weigh out all my options heading into my senior year."
King is from Gates, Tennessee, which is northeast of Memphis. He played one year at Columbia State Community College and then played the past two seasons at UNA.
King's playing time decreased from his sophomore to junior seasons. He played in 32 games as a sophomore, making six starts, and averaged 17.6 minutes and 5.4 points per game.
Last year he played in 27 games and came off the bench each time, averaging 1.8 points per game.
UNA's Christian Agnew and Holden Redparth entered the transfer portal earlier this year. Agnew transferred to UTEP.
This story will be updated.
