FLORENCE — Evans Kiptoo leans back in his chair and then slightly forward behind his desk.
There isn’t much adorning the walls of his new office inside Flowers Hall or much in front of him aside from a computer and some recent introductory sheets the returning members of North Alabama’s cross country teams filled out.
But there will be time to do that later. Right now, it’s all about getting familiar with the new surroundings and making sure the early part of his plans get off to a strong start.
“This seems to be the perfect fit for me,” said Kiptoo, who takes over the programs from Jeremy Provence after Provence was hired by Jacksonville State to oversee the Gamecocks’ cross country and track and field programs in January.
That’s the hope. Kiptoo, after all, has managed to come away with some hardware at each of his stops as a player or a coach.
He won the Ohio Valley Conference indoor track titles in the mile (4:09.32), 3,000 meters (8:28.64) and was a member of the winning distance medley team (10:15.62) in 2009. He followed that up with an OVC title in the 5,000 meters at the outdoor championships and took silver in the mile two years later.
His cross country team at Northwest Kansas Technical College won the junior college half-marathon in November. The track teams will be competing in their outdoor region championships in the next few days.
But more than anything, the 37-year-old Kiptoo has shown an ability to adapt whether for a race or something as serious as jumping out of a plane with a 100-pound backpack or even helping deliver medical supplies in the middle of the desert.
“Some of the runners know,” Kiptoo said. Plenty will thank him.
The 37-year-old Kenyan isn’t that far removed from his days in the United States Army, a medical supply specialist to make sure injured soldiers and their doctors had the supplies they needed to survive. He was attached to a MASH unit to help build field hospitals or to deconstruct them if necessary.
Among his stops was a nine-month deployment to Kuwait filled with sand and sun among other things.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Kiptoo said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a small guy or not. In the military you do what they tell you to do. You don’t have a say. You can know some things, have your degree and your masters, and in some things, you struggle with.”
He doesn’t delve into too much detail from his enlistment that covered 2014-18 or about the different experiences — good and bad — he had. But it provided a necessary means to an end, one that landed him back at Eastern Kentucky as a graduate assistant to Northwest Kansas Technical College and now to North Alabama.
“It was a path to citizenship,” Kiptoo said. “I knew in order to pursue my coaching dreams and my coaching career, I needed to work here legally.”
Kiptoo was raised in Eldoret, Kenya, the capital of Uasin Gishu County that has become known for producing its fair share of runners such as two-time gold medalists Eliud Kipchoge and Kip Keino. Kipchoge holds four of the six fastest marathons in history, including the world record at 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds he set in Berlin in September. And although it is the fifth most populated area in the country, it is also largely agricultural.
It meant running became a routine early, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes just for the competition. Kiptoo said it wasn’t uncommon for him to travel two miles to school everyday in the morning, make the trip back home for lunch, only to go back to school and then back home at the end of the day.
“Running is not that easy,” Kiptoo said. “It’s all mental. You have to be disciplined. You have to be on time. You have to follow introductions. All those things are the things people take with them after they’re done running and into society.”
He ran well enough he caught the attention of Lindenwood University in Missouri and then Eastern Kentucky. Kiptoo jokes now that he almost had second thoughts when he arrived. It was cold and there was snow on the ground, something he had not seen while in Kenya, where the average temperatures range from the mid-50s to the high-70s.
And then he tried to give professional running a try after his college eligibility was over. He did that for a year before enlisting after the Army opened a program encouraging foreign citizens with language skills to apply with incentives.
Mission accomplished.
Kiptoo leans back at his desk a little bit more. He has some more goals in mind, about where he wants to take UNA’s programs. It’ll take some time and some adapting, he said.
But he’s looking forward to the opportunity. A perfect fit, some might say.
“This is my dream.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.