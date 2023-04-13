FLORENCE — Takairee Kenebrew stood only a few feet away and laughed.
The North Alabama receiver found himself on the wrong end of an age joke — courtesy of coach Brent Dearmon — on Tuesday, the second to last day of the Lions’ spring practices. UNA will hold its Purple and White game at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex.
After that, the Lions won’t be able to practice as a team until training camp in August.
“It’s a little bit of a sad feeling knowing (the spring is) going to come to an end, especially for guys like TK, who have been playing college football for like 12 years it seems,” Dearmon said. “He’s probably celebrating one of his last springs for him so he doesn’t have to any more.”
It hasn’t been quite that many years, insisted Kenebrew, whose first year at UNA was in 2018. But the end to spring ball does come with its positives and negatives. It’s all about perspective.
“This is my fifth spring,” the receiver grinned. “I’m going to miss these boys. I hate going on breaks. … But it’s good for these old knees.”
In the meantime, Thursday should serve as the first real opportunity for the Lions to put their new offense and defense on display in a little bit more of a game setting. Same for some of the new players who either transferred in over the winter.
So far, members of the roster have liked what they’ve seen throughout the first few weeks of on-field work.
“I’m very excited,” linebacker Gallil Guillaume said. “I’m looking forward to my team coming together one final time before the spring ends. I hope the whole city comes out and I know they will. I think they’re going to be excited about what they see.”
And what might that be, exactly?
According to Dearmon, the spring game should have its fair share of noteworthy plays from both sides of the ball. Although the coach probably wouldn’t mind a few more from the offense.
“I’m really excited to play with these guys again,” quarterback Noah Walters said. “I’m ready to go with the new offense against our new defense. I’m ready for the season to start.”
Already?
“I’m itching for it,” Walters said.
It should be interesting.
And for the defense, any offensive players the group would like to get a hold of or mind tackling?
“Can’t do that,” Guillaume smirked.
Hey, that’s what the game is for.
After all, might as well leave a favorable impression. Kickoff is right around the corner.
“I just want to see guys compete,” Dearmon said. “Spring games are more for your fans. You want to put on a good show for them. You want to show you’re a good fundamental football team and we’ve got players who make explosive plays.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.