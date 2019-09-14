North Alabama linebacker Jalen Dread said the defensive players have a sour taste in their mouths after last week’s 61-17 loss to Montana.
The Lions gave up 45 unanswered points in the second half against the Grizzlies. They’ve returned to Florence in preparation for a visit from Alabama A&M in tonight’s game, with a focus on regrouping, fixing mistakes and preparing for a high-scoring Bulldogs offense.
“We’re looking to bounce back for sure,” Dread said. “We’re just trying to get back up there to that winning feeling again.”
For defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell, the way to get rid of the sour taste is simple.
“How you practice will determine how you play,” Campbell said. “There’s not a secret sauce, there’s not a drink or a pill we can take ... The proof will be in the pudding.”
The challenge before tonight’s 6:05 p.m. kickoff will be slowing down Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass, who’s thrown for 749 yards, six touchdowns with three interceptions. He engineers an offense that averages 34.5 points per game.
Head coach Chris Willis noted the offense’s ability to make big plays, something the defense struggled with in the second half against Montana.
Glass has thrown for touchdown passes of 40-plus yards twice this season. Running back Jordan Bentley has also aided in big plays, eclipsing 100 yards rushing in last week’s lost to Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
“They’re going to match us speed for speed,” Willis said. “They’re fast and very athletic. We’re going to have to keep that in check to have a chance.”
Last week’s defensive focus, primarily because of Montana’s passing game, was the defensive backs. This week, Campbell is pointing to the defensive line.
The group, which features senior defensive tackle Brady Owensby, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Brodric Martin, redshirt sophomore defensive end Charlie Ryan and junior defensive end Wallace Cowins, has combined for three sacks and six tackles for loss this season.
“We’ve got to win up front,” Campbell said. “We need to make the quarterback uncomfortable … put pressure on him.”
The majority of defensive pressure provided was in week one in UNA’s 26-17 win over Western Illinois. Dread thinks the team needs to watch extra film and ask questions while in the film room to get back to a performance like that. But more than anything, he says they just need to practice harder.
For the most part, Campbell and Willis thinks the response in practice has been good. The on-and-off rain throughout the week made it a little different, but the players haven’t let it affect them.
“They’ve just got to stay poised, play within themselves (and) within the call and kind of get that taste out of their mouth,” Campbell said.
With the preparation and focus throughout the week of returning to form on defense, the Lions hope they can leave the field tonight with a different taste --- preferably something sweet.
