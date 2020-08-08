The grind of fall football practice began at North Alabama on Friday amid the uncertainty of whether there will even be a season to prepare for.
For now, though, more than 100 Lions football players went through their first official practice since spring practice ended in March. When the two-hour practice concluded around 5:30 p.m., coach Chris Willis detailed the good and the bad from the first day with the players in practicing in helmets and shorts.
“It was a typical first day in helmets,” said Willis, who is beginning his fourth season as the head coach. “Everybody looks fast and everybody is running around. We’re not in the best shape. Our first time back was July 6 and they went home in March. We slowly have worked them back into somewhat decent shape.”
Willis said about 75 percent of the players are in shape.
“It will take some time,” he said. “We knew that, and it’s why we are going to have to run a little bit extra after practice and keep working with them. We have between now and our first game, which is about a month away, so we should be able to get them there.”
Willis admits there is a little different vibe around practice with such uncertainty facing college football amid the coronavirus pandemic. It seems every day another FCS conference opts out of playing this fall.
But Friday, Willis said even though it was a different feeling at practice, it was good to be back on the field.
“It’s almost feels like it is spring football,” he said. “People were excited. I think the best thing about it was getting out here today – doing something different. Not sitting around in there looking at social media and listening to all the news reports that are coming out. Whether they are true or not true, we don’t know on some of it. Just getting out and doing this was good for them; getting your mind off it for a while, for at least the 20 periods we are out here.”
Wide receiver Jakobi Byrd agreed with Willis that the first practice seemed different from the past.
“For us, it was another practice, another opportunity to get better,” he said. “We definitely can get in better shape just because we have been in quarantine. It’s going to be an adjustment, but we have come a long way since we started in the summer. It was a blessing to be out here. Any opportunity you have to come out here is a good one. It’s up to you to make the most of it.”
The Lions will practice again this afternoon and Sunday afternoon. On Monday, practice times switch to mid-morning.
The first game is set for Sept. 3 at Western Illinois. The first home game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Jacksonville State.
